Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Result of AGM

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Results of Annual General Meeting

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 25 July 2018, all resolutions were duly passed. The resolutions passed as special business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares (or sell any ordinary shares which the Company holds in Treasury) for cash;

- to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings; and

- the Company's authority to purchase up to 82,612,060 of its own ordinary shares for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury shares at the determination of the Board. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 11 June 2018.

Proxy results will shortly be available online at www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com.

Contact for queries:

Name:Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 837320