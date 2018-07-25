sprite-preloader
25.07.2018 | 15:25
Sectra Wins US Enterprise Radiation Dose Monitoring Contract

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Connecticut, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its cloud-based, radiation dose monitoring software, Sectra DoseTrack, throughout Memorial Hermann Health System. The software will enable increased patient safety by detecting patients' radiation exposure, ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and standardize all radiation dose data throughout the enterprise.

Sectra DoseTrack gathers and reports dose data from all sources within the imaging department. Robust analysis capabilities for dose optimization assist in the identification of needed actions such as changing modalities for specific procedures, staff training or imaging protocol revisions. Consideration of patient size and demographics allow for effective organ dose calculations and patient risk assessment.

The multi-year agreement will include dose monitoring services for sixteen hospitals and seventeen imaging centers in the health network. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southwest Texas, Memorial Hermann provides patient care services throughout the greater Houston area.

For further information, please contact:
Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46(0)705-23-52-27
Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46(0)708-23-56-10

