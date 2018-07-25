Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorship Changes

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

Directorship Changes

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Balfour as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 October 2018. He will also serve as a member of the Management Engagement, Nomination and Audit Committees of the Board.

Mr Balfour has over 30 years' experience in financial services. He was chief executive of Thomas Miller Investment Ltd until 2016 and was previously chief executive at Glasgow Investment Managers and chief investment officer at Edinburgh Fund Managers Limited. He is a non-executive director of Standard Life Investment Property Income Trust plc, Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc and Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc. He also chairs the investment committee of TPT Retirement Solutions (previously The Pensions Trust) and recently retired as a non-executive director of Murray Income Trust plc. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr Balfour does not hold any of the ordinary shares in the Company. There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

As previously announced, John Ford has stepped down from the Board with effect from today's date (25 July 2018). At the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, the Chairman thanked Mr Ford for his contribution to the Board.

The Chairman also announced at today's Annual General Meeting (25 July 2018) that it has agreed that David Causer will step down from the Board at the conclusion of next year's Annual General Meeting as he will have completed his nine year term.

25 July 2018