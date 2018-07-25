SharesPost and OKCoin Announce Partnership for Global Security Token Network

OKCoin exchange becomes first exchange node for global tokenized asset trading and custody network

San Francisco, CA, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharesPost (https://sharespost.com/), a leading provider of private company liquidity solutions and private capital markets research, has announced that OKCoin will be joining SharesPost's Global Liquidity And Settlement System (GLASS (https://glassnet.io/)) as exchange nodes. In conjunction with SharesPost's existing Alternative Trading System (ATS), GLASS will provide OKCoin with compliant access to the U.S. investor market.



"With the security token market poised to take off in 2018 and beyond, we're thrilled to be partnering with OKCoin on the upcoming launch of GLASS," said Greg Brogger, Founder and CEO of SharesPost. "As one of the leading global digital asset exchanges, OKCoin will be an instrumental partner as we build a new, decentralized network that can facilitate the trading, certification, and custody of security tokens and tokenized assets in a streamlined, cost-efficient manner."

GLASS is a compliant, global network of exchanges and OTC pools facilitating the trading, certification, and custody of security tokens and tokenized assets, beginning with SharesPost's US ATS and OKCoin as initial exchange nodes. With GLASS, both SharesPost and OKCoin can serve expanded user bases and supported assets - particularly private growth equity assets, tokenized assets, and other emerging security products. As the network grows, OKCoin will also be able to offer their own compliant services in supported jurisdictions to other GLASS partners, and will be able to soon list security tokens in every major market globally .

"The adoption of digital assets will continue to accelerate, and security tokens are going to play a major role in that growth in the years ahead," said Tim Byun, CEO of OKCoin USA. "We've always focused on offering customers the broadest choice and a premier user experience. Partnering with SharesPost on GLASS is another opportunity that enables us to continue advancing our customer solution and philosophy on a global scale."

SharesPost is a global leader in the private securities market, with a strong track record of supporting technology unicorn shares and growth equity assets. It is also a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and its ATS in the US will be launching with operational security token support in H2 2018. OKCoin is a leading digital asset exchange focused exclusively on fiat to cryptocurrency trading pairs.

For more information on exchanges, visit GLASS. (https://glassnet.io/contact-us)

For more information on SharesPost, visit SharesPost.com (https://sharespost.com/).

For more information on OKCoin, please visit OKCoin.com (https://www.okcoin.cn/).

###

SharesPost Founder and CEO Greg Brogger is available for interview

About SharesPost:

SharesPost's mission is to create liquidity for the private growth asset class. In 2009, SharesPost launched the first online secondary market for private technology company shares. Since then, SharesPost has connected thousands of buyers and sellers in more than $4 billion worth of transactions in the shares of more than 200 leading technology companies.

The SharesPost platform now also enables clients to access a variety of private market investment and liquidity solutions including (i) research and data on leading private technology companies, (ii) the SharesPost Private Growth Index, (iii) the SharesPost100 Fund, a registered closed-end interval fund providing all investors with easy access to the asset class, and (iv) SharesPost Lending, which enables private company shareholders to borrow against their shares. In 2017, SharesPost managed its first Initial Coin Offering and in 2018 announced plans to integrate trading of digital securities into the SharesPost platform.

SharesPost is a FINRA (http://www.finra.org/)-registered broker-dealer, SEC registered Alternative Trading System and Registered Investment Advisor. For more information, visit SharesPost.com (http://sharespost.com/).

For any press inquiries, please email tom@wachsman.com (mailto:tom@wachsman.com).

About GLASS:

GLASS is a decentralized liquidity and settlement network for crypto trading platforms and exchanges.

Participating exchanges will deepen their liquidity, drive incremental transaction volume and settle compliant token transactions in all jurisdictions irrespective of whether or not the tokens are securities. The GLASS network will be anchored initially by the SharesPost Marketplace, an already established U.S. Alternative Trading System for digital and other unregistered securities.

About OKCoin:

Founded in 2013, OKCoin is one of the world's first and largest regulated digital asset exchanges. OKCoin provides traders and institutions with a safe and secure trading platform that focuses exclusively on fiat-to-cryptocurrency trading pairs. Headquartered in San Francisco, OKCoin has a global footprint with offices around the world to serve its growing community and customer base.

For any press inquiries, please email press@okcoin.com (mailto:press@okcoin.com).

Amanda Woodward SharesPost 9179002738 amanda@wachsman.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SharesPost via Globenewswire

