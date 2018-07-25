SmartWay Logistics is Live with 3Gtms Transportation Management System

SHELTON, Conn., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Gtms, Inc., a global provider of Tier 1 transportation management software, announced that SmartWay Logistics is now live with its 3G-TM transportation management system (TMS). Headquartered in the Netherlands, SmartWay Logistics is the 4PL brand of Van der Wal, a logistics service provider with locations throughout Europe, delivering trucking, 3PL and 4PL services. SmartWay Logistics chose 3Gtms because of its powerful functionality, the ability to self-configure the TMS, and the expert reputation of the 3Gtms team.

SmartWay Logistics sought to streamline its operations by maximizing the automation of its order entering and handling. With increased automation enabled by 3Gtms, SmartWay Logistics employees have refocused their time and efforts on larger business objectives and on ensuring stellar customer service. From planning and optimization through rate management, integration, execution and payment, the company has expanded visibility into its shipments, as well as access to intuitive customer portals that improve the speed and accuracy of routing requests and order management.

Furthermore, SmartWay Logistics is leveraging the optimization power of 3Gtms to optimize in real-time and to build loads that can actually be executed, all resulting in significant cost and time savings for the company and her clients.

"Since implementing 3Gtms, we've greatly simplified the way we enter and process orders, and we have seen big gains in efficiency and cost savings by leveraging 3Gtms' powerful optimization engine," said Edwin Schouten, 4PL business unit manager. "We also value our ability to self-configure the TMS, as we need to adjust quickly to meet our customers' needs. The 3Gtms team truly understands our business and they are enthusiastic about helping us solve problems. They are a terrific partner."

"SmartWay Logistics understands the value of automation and efficiency, and their superior customer service is a result of that commitment," said Mitch Weseley, CEO at 3Gtms. "We're honored to work so closely with their team to improve their productivity and to leverage 3G-TM to address their most pressing customer challenges."

About 3Gtms

3Gtms is the fastest growing Tier 1 transportation management system (TMS) provider and is committed to giving mid-to-large shippers and logistics service providers a competitive advantage through technology. Whether you move $5 million or $5 billion in freight, the 3G-TM solution seamlessly manages the full transportation lifecycle, including transportation planning and optimization, execution and settlement, empowering customers to make better shipping decisions while meeting their service goals. 3Gtms' reputation for being a trusted partner is reflected in customer satisfaction and retention rates that are unmatched in the TMS industry. For more information, visit: www.3gtms.com (http://www.3gtms.com/).

About SmartWay Logistics

SmartWay Logistics is committed to make a serious contribution to a sustainable transport sector. Not only because it is necessary for the environment, but mainly because it produces profit. And also because it is possible: SmartWay Logistics has the knowledge, experience and technology at its disposal with which it can kick start the transition to sustainable transport. Based on continuous data analysis, SmartWay Logistics devises out of the box solutions to structurally improve transport efficiency in a smart way. This is how SmartWay Logistics pursues her audacious goal: to limit empty running to an absolute minimum.

About Van der Wal

Van der Wal was founded in 1924 by Toon van der Wal as a taxi company. The current owner, Henk van der Wal, took over the reins in 1985. The company has managed to develop into an all-round logistics service provider during the course of the past 90 years, with sites in the Netherlands, the UK, Poland, Rumania, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia. Van der Wal has also been offering 3PL and 4PL activities for the last 10 years, in addition to the purely physical transport facilities. Van der Wal employs approximately 350 employees. For more information, visit http://www.vanderwal.company (http://www.vanderwal.company/)

