Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new competitive intelligence assessment study on the ICT industry. A leading player in the ICT industry, specializing in the managed security services segment, wanted to leverage competitive intelligence to gather critical market information from competitors looking to strengthen specific security solutions.

According to the ICT industry experts at Infiniti "The growing regulatory pressures, massive cloud adoption by end-user industries, and the complexity of customer infrastructure are key challenges that have to be tackled by managed security services providers to gain a stronger foothold."

The rise in cyber threats and the explosion of ransomware across industries are forcing ICT industry players to adapt better and more advanced methods to meet the insatiable demand for data security. Though several factors contribute to the growth of the ICT industry, the growing need to secure huge amounts of digital information is considered to be a major growth driver of the managed security services category. This also means that cybersecurity is becoming an increasingly important aspect for managed security service providers.

Moreover, players in the managed security services segment are grappling with new challenges arising due to the growing need to support BYOT, new vendor devices, and shadow IT issues. The complexities related to tackling such challenges along with the need for data sovereignty have increased the demand for security services across industrial segments.

The competitive intelligence assessment solution presented by Infiniti helped the managed security services provider to leverage the use of real-time competitive information to drive actionable business decisions.

This competitive intelligence assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Develop a strategic agility to thrive in a fast-paced market

Assess the competitive landscape and identify imminent market trends

This competitive intelligence assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Safeguarding sensitive data such as customer information and employee data

Developing enhanced business strategies to gain a competitive edge

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

