

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's business confidence fell to its lowest level in 10 months during July, due to sharp deterioration in morale in all sectors, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Wednesday.



The business confidence index fell to -1.3 from 0.6 in June. Economists had expected a modest easing to 0.4.



The confidence for manufacturing dropped to -3.1 from -1.4 and the measure for the business services sector dropped to 5.7 from 9.7.



The construction sector's sentiment gauge declined to 1.9 from 3 and the index for trade fell to -9.7 from -8.3.



The capacity utilization rate in the manufacturing industry eased to a two-year low of 79.4 percent from 80.7 percent om April.



