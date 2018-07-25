Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-07-25 15:39 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, on July 25, 2018, Mr Tõnu Vanajuur, member of the Listing and Surveillance Committee, announced his resignation as of today with reference to the article of Danske Eesti Money Laundering, published in the media today. After the mentioned change, the Committee has six members as follows: Hannes Vallikivi - Derling Law Office, partner; Estonian Bar Association, Chairman Sven Papp - Ellex Raidla Law Office, partner Kristjan Hänni - Kawe Kapital, Member of the Management Board; portfolio manager Andrus Alber - Finora Capital, CEO; American Chamber of Commerce in Estonia, Member of the Board of Directors; State Fiscal Council, Deputy Chairman Erki Kert - Big Data Scoring, CEO Fabio Filipozzi - Bank of Estonia, Head of Financial Markets; Baltic Financial Advisors Association, Member of the Review Board; Estonian Business School, Associate Professor Duties of the Committee include listing, admission to trading and delisting of securities and, under the exchanges rules and regulations, imposing sanctions on listed companies and member firms. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.