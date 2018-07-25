The global alternative finance market 2018-2022 is expected to register a CAGR of more than 21% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the quick and easy access to credit. Alternative finance provides quick and easy access to credit unlike financial institutions, which may take more than a day to complete the paperwork for the loan application. Several banks have policies, which restrict them from providing loans to certain businesses such as restaurants and clinics. Alternative finance caters to such businesses by providing quick and easy access to credit.

This market research report on the global alternative finance market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the exceptional growth in Asia as one of the key emerging trends in the global alternative finance market:

Global alternative finance market: Exceptional growth in Asia

The alternative finance market in several Asian countries has grown significantly in the past five years. Many SMEs in developing countries such as China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and the Philippines lack access to traditional financing sources, which has increased the demand for alternative financial services and platforms. In these developing countries in Asia, SMEs play an important role in driving the growth of the economy and account for nearly half of the total employment and national income.

"In recent years, China has emerged as one of the largest markets for alternative finance. The country has overtaken the US in total finance volumes. The growth of the alternative finance market in China is driven by the government support for online finance platforms to cater to SMEs and marginalized sectors. The market has also grown in countries such as Singapore, due to support from regulatory authorities," says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global alternative finance market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global alternative finance market by service models (peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, crowdfunding, and invoice trading) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 88% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The lack of conventional financing sources in several countries in APAC will drive the growth of alternative finance providers for the next five years.

