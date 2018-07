Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

Director's Other Directorship

This announcement is to record, as required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Mike Balfour, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Fidelity China Special Situations plc.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

25 July 2018