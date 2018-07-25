New tool puts information in the hands of users, allowing retailers to increase efficiency throughout product development process

Bamboo Rose the multi-enterprise platform connecting the retail community to discover, develop, and deliver products at consumer speed-today announced the launch of My Views, a new element of its Marketplace platform that allows retailers and their partners to personalize and visualize product lifecycle information using multiple views.

Surviving in the new retail economy means retailers need to go digital, throwing open the lines of communication partners in their supply chains - but with an approach that encourages adoption and stays focused on efficiency. With this in mind, Bamboo Rose aims to mimic easy-to-use consumer apps to dynamically bring B2B enterprise communities together through a personalized experience with My Views, with data personalization capabilities, visualizations and grouping/totaling features.

Key features of My Views

Personalization: When enterprises work together, there's typically too much data for users to effectively manage. Cutting through the noise to see the most relevant data to a given job is difficult. Hundreds of thousands of activities can be happening across a supply chain at any point in time, but with My Views, a user can configure their Bamboo Rose platform to show only key activities relevant to them, say, a new customer order, a warning that a production could be missed, a request for feedback on a new concept or quality check, etc.

When enterprises work together, there's typically too much data for users to effectively manage. Cutting through the noise to see the most relevant data to a given job is difficult. Hundreds of thousands of activities can be happening across a supply chain at any point in time, but with My Views, a user can configure their Bamboo Rose platform to show only key activities relevant to them, say, a new customer order, a warning that a production could be missed, a request for feedback on a new concept or quality check, etc. Grouping and Totaling: This aggregation of data allows users to focus on a specific need, and pull the data that will best help them address that need. This feature gives users the ability to drag and drop to group subtotals and add calculations like sum, average and count for the results. For example, a user can calculate total estimated landed costs by department or view the average initial markup units percentage by category.

This aggregation of data allows users to focus on a specific need, and pull the data that will best help them address that need. This feature gives users the ability to drag and drop to group subtotals and add calculations like sum, average and count for the results. For example, a user can calculate total estimated landed costs by department or view the average initial markup units percentage by category. Visual Dashboards: Powered by artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, the Bamboo Rose platform monitors the entire retail supply chain. With My Views visual dashboards, users can see the supply chain heat spots around the globe that are relevant to them, and assess specific supply chain situations in different ways. For instance, a buyer may want the view the total cost of a product from two supply chains. They can ask Bamboo Rose to provide an ethical view of each quote, assessing which option is the most sustainable and cost- effective choice.

The My Views functionality will also allow retailers to prioritize and plan container utilization during heavy promotional seasons based on the past shipment behavior of suppliers, shipment time frames, tradelanes and port congestion.

"With modern technology, retailers are armed with a wealth of data to inform their product development decisions, but it can be overwhelming," said Ann Diamante, chief product officer at Bamboo Rose. "With the option to define multiple ways to view data including documents, images, videos or concepts retailers can drive innovation by allowing individual users to focus on what matters most to them throughout the process."

My Views allows retailers to explore automation and data analytics without engaging in complex, costly implementations, enabling them to break down silos throughout the product development process and putting information in the hands of the user to define how they want to interact with it across the enterprise.

For more information about Bamboo Rose, visit bamboorose.com.

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose helps the retail community cross the digital chasm to discover, develop, and deliver products at consumer speed. Bamboo Rose offers the only end-to-end product innovation platform that combines a digital B2B Marketplace, intelligent Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Sourcing, Purchase Order, Global Trade Management (GTM), and Sales Order. We help retailers and suppliers simplify the product creation and delivery process to bring great products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins. Our company is made up of retail experts with decades of experience at some of the largest global retailers. Bamboo Rose serves over 85 tier one retailers, 400 brands, 35,000 suppliers, 250,000 user members representing over $725 billion in retail sales.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005438/en/

Contacts:

for Bamboo Rose

Charlotte Jolicoeur, 617-969-9192

bamboorose@corporateink.com