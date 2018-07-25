Rethink Robotics Continues Growth with New Authorized Global Distribution Partners

The Sawyer collaborative robot provides more manufacturers around the globe with a safe, reliable and cost effective cobot solution through select distributors

BOSTON, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink Robotics today announced that it has signed deals with seven new distribution partners throughout the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific to increase the availability of its smart, collaborative robots and allow manufacturers to automate more. Rethink's current global network - including select partners in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, China, Korea, Japan, and Australia - is strengthened by these distribution partnerships as part of the company's ongoing effort to meet growing demand across the globe, bringing adaptable automation to the global manufacturing market.

Manufacturers are increasingly turning to Sawyer as a smart automation solution to address challenges like labor shortages and improve efficiencies across industries like plastics, packaging and co-packing, metal fabrication, electronics and automotive supply chain. The new partners will join Rethink's existing suite of highly qualified partners to help meet the growing demand for Sawyer in North America, Europe and Asia. Rethink Robotics offers manufacturers a best-in-class cobot solution, including industry-leading Intera software and the Clicksmart gripper technology, which make it easy to train and deploy.

"The growing international demand for our smart, collaborative robots has encouraged us to expand our network of qualified distribution partners in critical geographies across North America, Europe and Asia," said Jason Barton, chief revenue officer, Rethink Robotics. "This selective group of distributors will help us continue to provide an extraordinary experience to our customers around the globe at every step of the implementation process, ensuring success from purchase to deployment and beyond."

Rethink's new partners include:

Centro, Inc. - No. Carolina, U.S. Power Motion - Missouri, U.S. Electronics Control - Xiamen, China Robtech Industries - New Taipei, Taiwan Europneumaq - Serzedo, Portugal RT Robotics - Warsaw, Poland IEC Supply Inc. - Arizona, U.S. Tongchan Machinery - Hangzhou, China Monarch Automation - Ohio, U.S. Womack Machine Supply Co. - Texas, U.S.

Rethink Robotics' strategic network of qualified distribution partners is critical in delivering Sawyer to manufacturers in major markets around the world. Rethink Robotics will continue to add select distribution partners across the world in the coming months as market demand continues to rise.

About Rethink Robotics

Rethink Robotics' collaborative robots transform the way work gets done in manufacturing and distribution operations. Powered by the Intera software platform, its Sawyer and Baxter cobots can be trained and on the job in a matter of hours, are designed to work safely alongside people, and are highly reliable, adaptable and easy-to-use. Deployed globally, Rethink Robotics' cobots provide a cost-effective industrial automation solution to several of the toughest issues manufacturers face today, including a shortage of skilled labor, sustainable levels of quality and efficiency and an opportunity to automate a wide range of tasks on the factory floor.

Based in Boston, the Rethink product suite is available in Asia, Europe and North America. The company is funded by Bezos Expeditions, CRV, Highland Capital Partners, Sigma Partners, DFJ, GE Ventures and Goldman Sachs. For more information about Rethink Robotics, please visit www.rethinkrobotics.com and follow us on Twitter @RethinkRobotics.

