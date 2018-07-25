Having entered the solar space four years ago with residential rooftop kits, Ikea added storage to its product mix in 2017. pv magazine caught up with Signe Antvorskov Krag, Global Development Leader IKEA Home Solar Business to discuss business models, its role in the industry, and how it intends to execute the next stage of its plan: energy communities.pv magazine: Why did Ikea decide to enter the solar space? Signe Antvorskov Krag: We want to take a leadership role in the energy transformation. Ikea has always been engaged in sustainable energy. Already in the 1970's, back in the oil crisis, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...