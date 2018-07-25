Five Leaders in Interactive Entertainment Speak to Conference Theme, Trailblazers

The Academy of Interactive Arts Sciences' D.I.C.E. Cannes event will take place 9-11 September 2018 at the Hotel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes in France. Leading European video game executives will participate in the premier networking opportunities, listen to key speakers address the conference theme Trailblazers to tackle some of the industry's biggest ideas and trends.

Alex Amsel, Head of Blockchain Strategy at Fig, and Thomas Bidaux, CEO of ICO Partners, take to the D.I.C.E. Cannes stage to debate "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in the World of Cryptocurrency" around the mysterious and often volatile digital currency market. Join them and their moderator Manon Burgel, CEO of blockchain company B2Expand, as they navigate market complexities, dispel misconceptions, and provide insights into one of the hottest topics in gaming.

Making games is hard. Although there is no known recipe for crafting successful video games, developers can use ingredients and methodologies from user experience (UX) to increase the likeliness of their game to be fun and engaging. Celia Hodent will be speaking on "Developing a UX Mindset" where she will share best practices to develop a UX strategy for your project or studio.

Ubisoft joined Station F, the world's biggest start-up campus, to make its expertise available to start-ups in a spirit of cooperation and mutual enrichment. Join Catherine Seys, Startup Program Director, from Ubisoft's Strategic Innovation Lab as she shares "How Collaboration Between Corporations and Start-ups Foster Creativity and Innovation?"

These industry experts will join previously announced speaker Siobhan Reddy, Studio Director at Media Molecule, who will be delving into Media Molecule's upcoming title Dreams, and how the studio meets the many challenges of making creative IP.

The conference will reprise its popular roundtable sessions, where executives have a chance to debate, analyze and generate focused solutions amongst their brightest peers in a private, intimate setting. Previously announced roundtable leaders include: Mike Bithell, CEO and Founder of Bithell Games; Chris Charla, Director of ID@Xbox at Microsoft; Bernd Diemer, Creative Director, DICE Studios (EA Digital Illusions CE AB); Kate Edwards, CEO Principal Consultant, Geogrify; Hendrik Lesser, Chairman of EGDF; Adam Orth, Creative Strategist, First Contact Entertainment; Attila Szantner, Co-Founder and CEO, Massively Multiplayer Online Science.

D.I.C.E. is famous for its key networking opportunities, where attendees delve into the day's most exciting talks and discussions. Included in the price of the conference pass to all attendees is a tour of nearby Saint-Honorat Island, cocktail hours and evening parties for a chance to unwind and connect with attendees.

2018 D.I.C.E. Cannes regular registration rates end 27 August. To reserve your ticket and for more information please visit: www.diceeurope.org.

