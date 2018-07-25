Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer analytics engagement on the baked goods industry. A leading baked goods manufacturer wanted to implement effective strategies that would help them enhance customer retention and loyalty.

According to the customer analytics industry experts at Quantzig,"Analyzing customers' behavioral data offers in-depth insights into customers' buying patterns, which, in turn, helps devise appropriate strategies to enhance brand loyalty."

Companies in the baked goods manufacturing industry are rapidly working towards enhancing their business strategies and gaining a competitive edge in the highly competitive marketplace. The intense global pressure and rising competition will continue to challenge the baked goods manufacturing firms to enhance operational efficiency, resilience, and performanceSeveral companies are also incorporating targeted customer retention strategies to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The customer analytics engagement helped the client to increase customer retention, enhance brand loyalty, drive top-line growth, and avoid redundant costs. Moreover, the client was also able to deliver maximum value at each customer touch point by integrating customer analytics at every stage of the customer's journey.

This customer analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Predict customer behavior and develop enhanced strategies

Develop a framework to classify customers into meaningful segments and formulate targeted marketing strategies

This customer analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Creating unique customer experiences

Reducing the disparity in the customer's mind regarding brand choices

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

