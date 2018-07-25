A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a+" to Markel Insurance SE (Germany), the ultimate parent of which is Markel Corporation (Markel).Markel Insurance SE isa member of Markel's lead rating unit, Markel North America Insurance Group. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Markel North America Insurance Group's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorises as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also reflect Markel Insurance SE's strategic importance to and integration within the Markel group, in addition to the substantial reinsurance support the company receives from an affiliate.

Markel Insurance SE, which is domiciled in Germany, enables the group to continue to service policyholders across the European Economic Area (EEA) regardless of the terms of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union. The company received regulatory approval from BaFin, the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, on 17 July 2018. Markel group's existing EEA business, currently underwritten by Markel International Insurance Company Limited, will be written by Markel Insurance SE on renewal.

Markel Insurance SE benefits from significant internal reinsurance support in the form of a 90% quota share after third-party reinsurance from Markel Bermuda Limited, an affiliated company.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005478/en/

Contacts:

A.M. Best

Aneela Mather-Khan, +44 20 7397 0319

Financial Analyst

aneela.mather-khan@ambest.com

or

Catherine Thomas, +44 20 7397 0281

Senior Director, Analytics

catherine.thomas@ambest.com

or

Christopher Sharkey, +1 908-439-2200, ext. 5159

Manager, Public Relations

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

or

Jim Peavy, +1 908-439-2200, ext. 5644

Director, Public Relations

james.peavy@ambest.com