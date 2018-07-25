Saladax is Advancing Personalized Medicine by Providing Psychiatrists with the New MyCare Line of Assays to Improve Patient Treatment

BENEFITS

MyCare Psychiatry line provides greater clarity on the causes of treatment failure and may help distinguish medication non-response from lack of adherence

First six assays are for the most commonly used antipsychotic medications

Reagents can run on automated clinical chemistry analyzers with open channels

Rapid turnaround time vs. LC-MS/MS

Saladax Biomedical Inc., a diagnostics company providing kits to test drug blood levels for adherence and personalized dose management, will announce at AACC the launch of a new line of tests for psychiatry in Europe (CE mark).

"We engineered the MyCare Psychiatry line based on psychiatrists' needs and extensive research of the market," said Dr. Salvatore J. Salamone, Founder/CEO. "The result is a game-changer that delivers clinicians access to rapid quantitative blood levels of the psychotherapeutic drugs their patients are on. The MyCare line delivers a fast and accurate result, giving physicians timely information of high medical value, needed to better treat their patients."

The MyCare Psychiatry line will launch with tests for: clozapine, quetiapine, aripiprazole, risperidone, olanzapine and paliperidone, five of which are currently available for sale in Europe. The MyCare Psychiatry panel of tests addresses a critical, unmet need for quickly identifying levels of antipsychotic drugs in a patient's body. A one-hour turnaround time is possible in a STAT mode within a laboratory. Rapid testing has the potential to reduce treatment failures and to positively impact patient management. Saladax announced, on July 17, the submission of a De Novo classification request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the MyCare Psychiatry Total Risperidone Assay Kit. Once granted by the FDA, the Total Risperidone Assay Kit will be available for sale in the US.

Saladax will be exhibiting at Booth 4135 and will be sponsoring an Industry Workshop Theater. Dr. Salvatore Salamone (President and CEO of Saladax Biomedical, Inc.) and Dr. William Clarke (Director of Clinical Toxicology at Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions) will be presenting Antipsychotic Therapeutic Drug Management (TDM): A Tool for Adherence and Dose Optimization on Wednesday, August 01, 2018: 12:45 PM 1:45 PM.

Poster

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Analytical Performance of MyCare Psychiatry Assays for the Detection of Antipsychotic Medications: Risperidone, Clozapine, Aripiprazole, Olanzapine, Quetiapine and Paliperidone

Poster Session: 9:30 AM 5:00 PM

Poster Location: B-425 TDM/Toxicology/DAU

About Saladax

Founded in 2004, Saladax Biomedical, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered as an anchor tenant with Ben Franklin TechVentures located on Lehigh University's campus in Bethlehem, PA. Saladax develops novel blood tests that increase the impact of personalized medicine by bringing chemotherapeutic drug monitoring to oncologists and adherence testing to psychiatrists. Saladax believes that truly personalized medicine can only exist when the right drug is given at the right dose. Our diagnostic reagents and kits are distributed worldwide excluding the United States. Saladax is ISO 13485:2003 certified.

For more information, visit Saladax.com or MyCareTests.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005091/en/

Contacts:

Saladax Biomedical, Inc.

Salvatore Salamone, Ph.D., 610-419-6731

ssalamone@saladax.com