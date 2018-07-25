

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Spain said it has acquired 90 MHz of contiguous spectrum in the 3700 MHz band for mobile data services in the Economic Ministry's auction for a total cost of 198.1 million euros. The fee will be paid by 20 equal annual instalments at a 2.35% interest rate.



Vodafone Spain will use the 3700 MHz spectrum to deploy 5G services, enabling Gigabit speeds and lower latency to enhance applications including connected vehicles and robotics, industrial automated systems, and virtual and augmented reality.



The spectrum acquired has a twenty-year term.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX