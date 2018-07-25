

Director Declaration



July 25, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the 'Company') announces that Steven Gillis, Non-Executive Director of the Company, is a Non-Executive Director of Homology Medicines, Inc., which became publicly quoted in March, 2018.



This disclosure is made pursuant to LR 9.6.14 of the UK Listing Rules.



About Shire Shire is the global biotechnology leader serving patients with rare diseases and specialized conditions. We seek to push boundaries through discovering and delivering new possibilities for patient communities who often have few or no other champions. Relentlessly on the edge of what's next, we are serial innovators with a diverse pipeline offering fresh thinking and new hope. Serving patients and partnering with healthcare communities in over 100 countries, we strive to be part of the entire patient journey to enable earlier diagnosis, raise standards of care, accelerate access to treatment, and support patients. Our diverse portfolio of therapeutic areas includes Immunology, Hematology, Genetic Diseases, Neuroscience, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmics, and Oncology.



Championing patients is our call to action - it brings the opportunity - and responsibility - to change people's lives.



