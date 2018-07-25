Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Seadrill Limited's shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from July 26, 2018. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: SDRLo --------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------- Currency: NOK --------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared --------------------------------------------------- Settlement: VPS, Norway --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: BMG7998G1069 --------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 158157 --------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: First North NOK/195 --------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/ 230 --------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: ONSE --------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Elias Skog at telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB