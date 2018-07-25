

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITE Group plc (ITE.L) said it has sold its 75% stake in ECMI ITE Asia Sdn. Bhd., a Malaysia-based events business, and related assets in Indonesia to UBMMG Holdings Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of UBM plc which recently became part of the Informa Group, for a cash consideration of MYR 15 million or 2.8 million pounds.



ECMI runs the Cosmobeauté series of beauty trade exhibitions in Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, and the biennial Lab series of Scientific Instrument and Laboratory Equipment trade exhibitions in Malaysia and Indonesia.



ITE acquired a 50% stake in ECMI in 2013. Under the terms of an existing put option arrangement with ECMI's founder shareholders CP Saw and WP Cheong, ITE acquired an additional 25% stake in ECMI on 18 June 2018, taking its total shareholding to 75%. ITE has today disposed of its entire 75% holding in ECMI. The proceeds will be reinvested into the Group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX