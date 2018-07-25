A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a+" of Electric Insurance Company (Electric) (Beverly, MA) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Electric Insurance Ireland Designated Activity Company (EIIDAC) (Dublin, Ireland). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Electric's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also take into consideration the value-added commercial insurance services provided to General Electric Company (GE), as well as Electric's strategic importance to GE.

The ratings of Electric are afforded to EIIDAC primarily due to its affiliation with Electric and its integration into Electric's business plan, as well as its supportive capitalization, profitable operating performance and strategic role in providing commercial lines products to GE in the European Union.

Partially offsetting these positive rating factors are the limitations on its commercial lines business to one policyholder, GE. Most commercial lines are rated retrospectively, however, contribute to reduced risk and steady earnings. While retrospective rating features in commercial policies limit the earnings potential of an insurance company, this also protects a company from excessive loss by allowing it to charge back losses through premium adjustments. In addition, although decreasing, Electric has a significant gross exposure in its workers' compensation line, which is materially diminished by reinsurance protections, including the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act (TRIPRA).

Future positive rating action could be taken if Electric's profitability and capital appreciation continue to remain strong. However, the ratings may come under negative pressure if there is a material weakening in risk-adjusted capital or a reduction in Electric's strategic importance to GE or its overall business profile.

