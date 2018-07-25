

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The United States Department of Agriculture,has announced a package of $12 billion to support farmers who are affected by the intensifying trade war.



Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue unveiled a plan to protect the industry as countries raise taxes on US products such as soybeans in retaliation to new tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.



He had directed Perdue to draft a short-term relief strategy to protect agricultural producers while the Administration works on 'free, fair, and reciprocal trade deals' to open more markets in the long run to help American farmers compete globally.



The impact of the retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods is estimated at $11 billion.



USDA plans to provide subsidies to farmers and buy unsold crops, among other measures.



Perdue vowed, 'USDA will not stand by while our hard-working agricultural producers bear the brunt of unfriendly tariffs enacted by foreign nations'.



The US agriculture industry said the president's approach is hurting demand for its goods and causing long term damage to relationships with buyers.



Industry group Farmers for Free Trade said the proposed action would only be a short-term attempt at masking the long-term damage caused by tariffs.



'Farmers across America depend on open markets and stable contracts for their livelihood. The best relief for the president's trade war would be ending the trade war. Farmers need contracts, not compensation, so they can create stability and plan for the future', the group said in a statement.



Responding to Trump's tweet Tuesday that his tariffs are 'the greatest,' Farmers for Free Trade Executive Director Brian Kuehl said 'Most farmers in Trump country don't think tariffs are the greatest.'



He criticized constant chaos created by Trump's haphazard trade policy.



Trade damage from foreign retaliation has impacted a host of U.S. commodities, including soybeans, sorghum, milk, pork, fruits, nuts, and other specialty crops.



China, which is a major importer of American soybeans, announced its plans to retaliate in April, and the prices for the beans crashed by more than 15 percent since then.



20 percent of American farm revenue comes from exports.



