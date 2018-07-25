sprite-preloader
Arix Bioscience Plc - Notice of Results

Arix Bioscience Plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, July 25

Arix Bioscience plc

Notice of Results

LONDON, 25 July, 2018: Arix Bioscience plc (LSE: ARIX), a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation, will announce its interim financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 on Monday 30 July 2018.

Joe Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, and James Rawlingson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a lunch briefing and call for analysts at 13:00 BST on the day of the results at Stifel, 150 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6ET.

Details of the call will be available on request. The call will be recorded and a replay will be available on Arix's website.

- ENDS -

For more information, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7290 1072

charlotte@arixbioscience.com

Burns McClellan

Lisa Burns, John Grimaldi, Bill Slattery Jr, Justin Jackson

+1 212-213-0006

arix@burnsmc.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation. Headquartered in London and with an office in New York, Arix Bioscience sources, finances and builds world class healthcare and life science businesses addressing medical innovation at all stages of development. Operations are supported by privileged access to breakthrough academic science and strategic relationships with leading research accelerators and global pharmaceutical companies.

Arix Bioscience plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.arixbioscience.com


