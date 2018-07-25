Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Showroomprive.com SHOWROOMPRIV?? WILL PUBLISH ITS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 ON JULY 26TH 2018 25-Jul-2018 / 17:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Showroomprivé WILL PUBLISH ITS results FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 ON JULY 26TH 2018 Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, will publish its results for the first half of fiscal year 2018, A press release will be posted on Showroomprivé's corporate website: www.showroomprivegroup.com [1] An analyst and investor conference call (in French and English) will also be hosted on July 26th 2018 from 6:30 pm (Paris time). Journalists will only be able to listen to the conference. Speakers: Thierry Petit, Chief Executive Officer David Dayan, Deputy Chief Executive Thomas Kienzi, Chief Financial Officer Dial-in to listen to the conference LIVE: In French From France: +33 (0)1 76 77 28 19 From the UK: +44 (0)330 336 9407 Access code: 2303025 In English (simultaneous interpretation of the French conference) From France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57 From the UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411 Access code: 3399031 ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM Showroomprive.com is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 2,000 brand partners on its mobile apps or online in France and eight other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick and profitable growth. Showroomprivé is listed on the Euronext Paris (code: SRP), and reported gross turnover of over 900 million euros in 2017, corresponding to net sales of 655 million euros, up 21% versus the previous year. The company employs more than 1,150 people. For more information: www.showroomprivegroup.com [1] CONTACTS Showroomprivé Taddeo Damien Fornier de Violet, Investor Anne-Charlotte Neau Relations +33 (0)6 23 73 56 03 investor.relations@showroomprive.net Anne-charlotte.neau@taddeo.fr Adeline Pastor, Head of Communications +33 1 76 21 19 46 adeline.pastor@showroomprive.net Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: VA Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CMSMBPGJXI [2] Language: English Company: Showroomprive.com 1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie 93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis France Internet: showroomprive.com ISIN: FR0013006558 AMF Category: Other news releases End of Announcement EQS News Service 707937 25-Jul-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=268a2ca42fcd9b9279ba2559c23bccad&application_id=707937&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0062a2581c3a2575e868d1086ba53da3&application_id=707937&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

