Kivuto Solutions, Inc.: Kivuto Launches Kivuto Cloud to Enhance Access to Adobe Creative Cloud Apps

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / Kivuto is pleased to announce the launch Kivuto Cloud, a new solution that simplifies and enhances management of Adobe Creative Cloud licenses for schools and universities worldwide.

Kivuto, a leading provider of academic digital resources, designed Kivuto Cloud to deliver a turn-key solution for managing user accounts by supplementing the automation of the Adobe software provisioning and de-provisioning process. With the addition of Kivuto Cloud, IT administrators can free up valuable time and resources while providing instant access to Adobe's apps for authorized students, faculty, and staff.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Adobe as we launch Kivuto Cloud," says Carlos Meza, CEO at Kivuto. "We believe Kivuto Cloud will be a great asset for institutions, providing students and educators with easy access to Adobe products while streamlining the process for IT administrators."

As the Adobe Admin Console remains the central tool to manage users and to access Adobe's cloud services, Kivuto Cloud provides schools with extra capabilities to automate the provisioning and de-provisioning of licensing using federated identity management (e.g. InCommon, DFN-AAI, SWITCHaai, edugain, etc.) and includes features such as web portals for self-service, time-based license assignments, on-demand reporting, chargeback capabilities, and more.

"With the transition to user based licensing for both Adobe Creative Cloud and Document Cloud, many IT and procurement departments are looking for complex management enhancements to assist with their unique school requirements. We are excited to work with Kivuto to make some of these special features available now," says Johann Zimmern, Product Marketing Manager, WW Education Enterprise at Adobe.

With support for a variety of single sign-on (SSO) verification methods including Shibboleth, ADFS, Office 365 Single Sign-On, and more, Kivuto Cloud allows students, faculty, and staff to access Adobe Creative Cloud through their school WebStore. Users can be automatically added to the Adobe Admin Console dashboard, provisioned with access to Adobe Creative Cloud, and de-provisioned when access is no longer required.

For more information about Kivuto Cloud, visit kivuto.com/cloud.

About Kivuto



With over 20 years of experience, Kivuto is a leading provider of academic software, eTextbooks, and other digital resources to individuals and organizations around the world. Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kivuto powers Texidium and OnTheHub, serving over 100,000 academic organizations in 187 countries with customized WebStores and distribution solutions. For more information, visit kivuto.com.

