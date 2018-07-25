sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

45,50 Euro		+0,79
+1,77 %
WKN: 853687 ISIN: JP3435000009 Ticker-Symbol: SON1 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SONY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SONY CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,305
45,75
18:03
45,50
45,90
17:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC67,83+1,33 %
NINTENDO CO LTD286,90+1,00 %
SONY CORPORATION45,50+1,77 %