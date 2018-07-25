The "EU5 Digital Gaming market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital gaming is very popular in EU5 countries. Playing video games ranks among the top leisure activities for people of these countries. In fact, people in between the ages of 15 and 50 spend nearly as much time gaming as they do watching TV or socializing with family and friends, and opt for gaming as a way to spend time while stimulating the imagination and staying mentally fit.

The EU5 Digital Gaming market is projected to register a double digit CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Gamers in the EU5 region prefer to play on all platforms and genres from mobile, PC and console, to fast-developing sectors such as VR/AR and eSports of which Console gaming is the most preferred one fuelled by the higher disposable income of gamers in comparison to other developing countries of the world.

EU5 boasts of countries like France, which have a number of studios that are recognized worldwide for their expertise in the video-game industry, and Germany, where game developers and publishers are continuously building clusters, and international trade events such as Gamescom, Casual Connect Europe or the Serious Games Conference are held regularly. Also, countries like Spain, Italy and UK take a high interest in console gaming. The strong economic backbone of the countries clubbed with government support in the form of special tax breaks to video game companies are driving the Digital Gaming market forward.

The EU5 Digital Gaming market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, the mobile gaming and console gaming segments are significant revenue generators.

Key Growth Factors

The high disposable income of the people of the countries in EU5 is a crucial driver for the growth of the digital games market. Also, the countries have robust gaming infrastructure with over 80% internet penetration and over 65% smartphone penetration on an average among mobile users in the countries.

Government support in countries like France, where, in 2016, the government initiated a project to regulate and formally recognize eSports as a gaming segment, drives the digital games market in the region.

Threats

The recent political turmoil such as Eurozone crisis, Brexit, etc., poses threats to the industry. Many gaming companies are planning to relocate to other politically stable areas from EU. This would disrupt the growth of gaming industry.

Key Players

Activision Blizzard

Nintendo

Sony

Dhruva Interactive

Other Notable Players

Ubisoft

Gameloft

Eugen Systems

Rocksteady Studios

Firefly Studios

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Introduction

Chapter 3: EU5 Digital Gaming Market Overview

Chapter 4: EU5 Digital Gaming Market Segmentation by Platform

Chapter 5: EU5 Digital Gaming Market Segmentation by Revenue Models

Chapter 6: EU5 Digital Gaming Market Segmentation by Genres

Chapter 7: EU5 Digital Gaming Spend Analysis

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9: Market Share of Companies

Chapter 10: Conclusion

