In thousands of euros 2018/06/30 2017/06/30 2017/12/31 Turnover* 323** 174 805

The turnover does not include the subsidiaries StratiCell, Temisis (100% subsidiaries), PAT Zerbaz (99% subsidiary) and Couleurs de Plantes (51% subsidiary). ** Unaudited figures

Plant Advanced Technologies PAT, a specialist in rare plant biomolecules, recorded first-half sales of 323,000, an increase of 85% compared to last year. This growth is driven by the increase in sales of molecules related to the launch of a new cosmetics range of a customer.

Although the turnover of the first semester is historically not significant for PAT, this trend confirms the customers interest for the products developed by PAT.

As a reminder, revenues from ongoing R D contracts are not recognized in the half-year sales in accordance with French accounting standards. These will be added to the sales of molecules at the end of the year.

PAT plans to launch new products in the second half of 2018, which will contribute to the development of its business.

Next communication: Half year results 2018 October 2018

About PAT

After almost 20 years of experience, PAT is the pioneer in root optimization and exploration thanks to PAT's patented technology PAT plant milking. The plant biotechnology company specializes in identifiying, optimizing and producing rare active compounds of plant origin designed for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and agrochemistry. PAT's exclusive know-how is worldwide patented (PAT plant milking et Target Binding).

PAT is listed on Euronext GrowthTM of Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0010785790 Mnemonic code: ALPAT)

PAT is eligible to PEA and PEA PME (Equity Savings Plans)

