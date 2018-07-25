CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel CEVA appoints Terry Carter as Senior Vice President Transportation Contract Logistics 25.07.2018 / 17:37 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- CEVA appoints Terry Carter as Senior Vice President Transportation Contract Logistics Houston, TX USA 25 July, 2018 - CEVA Logistics has announced the appointment of Terry Carter to the newly created position of Senior Vice President Transportation for Contract Logistics. He will be based in the US and report to Brett Bissell, Chief Operating Officer Contract Logistics. In his new role Carter is charged with driving operational and commercial best practices and standardisation across CEVA's Contract Logistics transportation business worldwide. His work will involve coordinating closely with the company's global transportation group to ensure its work fits seamlessly together with the overall strategy. He will be responsible for defining, standardising and implementing it throughout CEVA and for any third party contractors working for the business. Carter brings more than 25 years' specialist experience in the logistics and transportation industry. This includes leading DHL's US operations for five years and serving for more than twenty years at FedEx in several senior leadership positions. In addition, he has held senior posts at Brown Integrated Logistics, Graebel Van Lines, and World Wide Technology, Inc. "We are delighted to welcome someone of Terry's calibre to our senior team. His knowledge and expertise will be paramount to further grow and develop our business with a focus on all elements of transportation. At the same time his contribution will enable us to share and implement best practices with our customers," says Brett Bissell. For more information, please contact: Pilot Marketing Cathy Howe ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk London, UK +44 20 8941 5381 CEVA - Making business flow CEVA Logistics, a leading global asset-light supply chain management company, designs and implements industry leading solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Approximately 56,000 employees in more than 160 countries are dedicated to delivering effective and robust supply-chain solutions across a variety of sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services across its integrated network. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com.