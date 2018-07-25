Librestream Technologies Inc.: Barloworld Equipment Innovates its Service with Librestream's Onsight

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barloworld Equipment (https://www.barloworld-equipment.com/), southern Africa's leading Caterpillar dealer, has a reputation for excellence. The company is relentless in pursuit of its mission to deliver innovative solutions for exceptional customer performance through its people. To this end, Barloworld Equipment recently invested in Librestream's remote expert solution, Onsight. The solution will enable its field technicians to connect to remote expertise from any location and capture content for mentoring and later use. It will also provide technicians a safer way to perform inspections in the typically difficult field environments in which they operate.

"It was important to us to find an expert remote solution that provides the stability we need in the field while allowing our workforce to easily communicate cross-border. Not only will Onsight provide our teams with live remote mentoring, but also a way to quickly and efficiently get their job done for customers," said Barloworld Equipment's Charl Groenewald, Executive Head: Customer Fulfillment Services.

Barloworld Equipment is equipping its service teams with the Onsight Connect (http://librestream.com/products/onsight-connect/) expert remote software as well as the Onsight rugged hardware products. A selection of these will be applied to the different service environments that teams typically operate in:

Onsight Cube (http://librestream.com/products/onsight-cube/) , used for inspections at height or under vehicles, avoids field technicians moving into hazardous situations. Its thermal imaging capability also enables data collection on temperatures - mining equipment exhausts being an example.

used for inspections at height or under vehicles, avoids field technicians moving into hazardous situations. Its thermal imaging capability also enables data collection on temperatures - mining equipment exhausts being an example. Onsight Smartcam (http://librestream.com/products/onsight-rugged-smart-camera/) will have application in workshop situations, measuring and inspecting cracks or defects in equipment.

Onsight Hub (http://librestream.com/products/onsight-collaboration-hub/), used exclusively with a field technician's borescope, assists with both inspections as well as mentoring of new technicians on the use of this equipment.

"Onsight is designed to empower workers by connecting them to their teams and the content they need to access," Kerry Thacher, CEO at Librestream said. "We are excited to be a part of Barloworld Equipment's innovative approach to enhance its customers' expectations and services."

About Barloworld Equipment

Barloworld Equipment is a division of Barloworld Limited, a multinational brand distribution company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Barloworld Equipment is the dealer for Cat earthmoving machines and Cat power systems in all its southern African territories - South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland, Namibia, Botswana, Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo's Katanga Province (in joint venture with Tractafric Equipment).

Additionally, Barloworld Equipment is the Cat dealer for Siberia and the Russian Far East.

Barloworld Equipment also operates in the United Kingdom and China.

Other Barloworld Group divisions comprise Barloworld Automotive and Barloworld Logistics.

Find more at www.barloworld-equipment.com (http://www.barloworld-equipment.com/) and connect with us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/barloworld/), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BarloworldEquipmentSouthernAfrica) & Twitter (https://twitter.com/Barloworldequip).

About Librestream Technologies Inc.

Librestream develops digital transformation technology that improves service operations within the industrial sector. Deployed globally, the Onsight augmented reality service platform empowers workers to rapidly diagnose, inspect, and manage assets in even the most difficult field environments. The Onsight platform includes core AR capabilities including remote expert, digital work instructions and rich content access. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G131904-001&id=11159290&type=0&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.librestream.com%2f) and connect with us on LinkedIn (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G131904-001&id=11159293&type=0&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.linkedin.com%2fcompany%2flibrestream-technologies-inc), Facebook (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G131904-001&id=11159296&type=0&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.facebook.com%2flibrestreaminc) & Twitter (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G131904-001&id=11159299&type=0&url=https%3a%2f%2ftwitter.com%2fLibrestream).

