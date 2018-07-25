Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 25 July 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 98,280 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.4500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.2000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.3213

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,410,999,861 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,410,999,861 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

25 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2274 24.25 16:29:09 London Stock Exchange 1963 24.25 16:29:05 London Stock Exchange 3656 24.25 16:28:33 London Stock Exchange 2773 24.25 16:28:33 London Stock Exchange 5283 24.25 16:16:15 London Stock Exchange 3650 24.25 16:16:14 London Stock Exchange 7472 24.25 16:16:14 London Stock Exchange 3061 24.40 15:50:01 London Stock Exchange 545 24.40 15:50:01 London Stock Exchange 1713 24.45 15:46:29 London Stock Exchange 2290 24.45 15:41:53 London Stock Exchange 3804 24.30 15:30:00 London Stock Exchange 3745 24.40 15:17:40 London Stock Exchange 2701 24.40 15:17:40 London Stock Exchange 791 24.40 15:02:00 London Stock Exchange 3562 24.30 14:51:05 London Stock Exchange 3449 24.30 14:51:05 London Stock Exchange 8641 24.40 14:33:11 London Stock Exchange 3296 24.40 14:33:11 London Stock Exchange 2521 24.40 14:10:31 London Stock Exchange 3600 24.40 14:10:31 London Stock Exchange 1273 24.40 14:10:31 London Stock Exchange 3750 24.40 12:03:03 London Stock Exchange 4026 24.30 11:55:35 London Stock Exchange 3432 24.30 11:20:50 London Stock Exchange 3409 24.45 10:28:12 London Stock Exchange 413 24.45 10:25:46 London Stock Exchange 3729 24.20 08:37:47 London Stock Exchange 7458 24.20 08:37:47 London Stock Exchange

