Mittwoch, 25.07.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25.07.2018 | 18:10
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 25

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:25 July 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):98,280
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.4500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.2000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.3213

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,410,999,861 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,410,999,861 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

25 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
227424.2516:29:09London Stock Exchange
196324.2516:29:05London Stock Exchange
365624.2516:28:33London Stock Exchange
277324.2516:28:33London Stock Exchange
528324.2516:16:15London Stock Exchange
365024.2516:16:14London Stock Exchange
747224.2516:16:14London Stock Exchange
306124.4015:50:01London Stock Exchange
54524.4015:50:01London Stock Exchange
171324.4515:46:29London Stock Exchange
229024.4515:41:53London Stock Exchange
380424.3015:30:00London Stock Exchange
374524.4015:17:40London Stock Exchange
270124.4015:17:40London Stock Exchange
79124.4015:02:00London Stock Exchange
356224.3014:51:05London Stock Exchange
344924.3014:51:05London Stock Exchange
864124.4014:33:11London Stock Exchange
329624.4014:33:11London Stock Exchange
252124.4014:10:31London Stock Exchange
360024.4014:10:31London Stock Exchange
127324.4014:10:31London Stock Exchange
375024.4012:03:03London Stock Exchange
402624.3011:55:35London Stock Exchange
343224.3011:20:50London Stock Exchange
340924.4510:28:12London Stock Exchange
41324.4510:25:46London Stock Exchange
372924.2008:37:47London Stock Exchange
745824.2008:37:47London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


