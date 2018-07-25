Cargotec Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 25.7.2018

CARGOTEC CORPORATION ANNOUNCEMENT 25.7.2018

SHARE REPURCHASE 25.7.2018

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange





Trade date 25.7.2018 Bourse trade BUY Share CGCBV Amount 30.000 shares Total cost 1.240.539,00 EUR Average price/ share 41,3513 EUR

Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 195.603 shares

including the shares repurchased on 25.7.2018.

On behalf of Cargotec Corporation.

NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC

Janne Sarvikivi Julius Summanen



For further information, Please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO

tel.+358 20 777 4105

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations

tel.+358 20 777 4084



www.cargotec.fi (http://www.cargotec.fi)





Cargotec_25.7_trades (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2207236/858078.xlsx)



Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

