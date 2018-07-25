sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,70 Euro		+1,62
+4,04 %
WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,853
41,173
19:36
40,84
41,00
19:36
25.07.2018 | 18:17
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Cargotec Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 25.7.2018

CARGOTEC CORPORATION ANNOUNCEMENT 25.7.2018
SHARE REPURCHASE 25.7.2018
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 25.7.2018
Bourse trade BUY
Share CGCBV
Amount 30.000 shares
Total cost 1.240.539,00 EUR
Average price/ share 41,3513 EUR
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 195.603 shares
including the shares repurchased on 25.7.2018.
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation.
NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC
Janne Sarvikivi Julius Summanen

For further information, Please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO
tel.+358 20 777 4105
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations
tel.+358 20 777 4084

www.cargotec.fi (http://www.cargotec.fi)

Cargotec_25.7_trades (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2207236/858078.xlsx)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)