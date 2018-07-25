

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock Market bucked the overall trend in Europe Wednesday, ended the session with a small gain. The market fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of the day, but held onto a small increase at the close.



Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of a key meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on trade.



The Swiss stock market increased by 0.15 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,019.46. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.08 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.09 percent.



Roche was the lone gainer among the index heavyweights, climbing 1.7 percent. Novartis and Nestle weakened by 0.2 percent each.



Drug ingredients maker Lonza jumped 6.6 percent after reporting a surge in half-year profit on strong sales.



Richemont gained 0.4 percent after French rival LVMH posted robust first half results. However, Swatch dipped by 0.02 percent.



Credit Suisse declined 1.2 percent and UBS lost 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, Julius Baer finished up by 0.1 percent.



Swiss Re dropped 1.2 percent, Swiss Life weakened by 0.8 percent and Zurich Insurance fell 0.7 percent.



