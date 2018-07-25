sprite-preloader
SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 25

Secured Property Developments Plc

Directors Dealing

R.A.Shane, a Director of Secured Property Developments Plc has purchased ordinary shares in the company on the dates at the prices shown below:-

20thJuly 2018 5,026 shares at 15p pence per share.

23rd July 2018 3770 shares at 20p pence per share.

This brings R.A.Shane's total holding to 583,252 share being 29.59% of the ordinary shares of the company.

Directors holdings are now 34.10% of the company.

25thJuly 2018

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
R.A.SHANE
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director of Secured Property Developments Plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Ordinary Share purchases
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Secured Property Developments Plc
b)LEI
LEI 2138004RJPGI4RW8HI19
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of £0.20p each



ISIN: GB0007921363
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
20th July 2018		Price(s):
£0.15		Volume(s)
5026
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price
 As above


e)Date of the transaction
20th July 2018
f)Place of the transaction
Nex Growth Market

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
R.A.SHANE
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director of Secured Property Developments Plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Ordinary Share purchases
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Secured Property Developments Plc
b)LEI
LEI 2138004RJPGI4RW8HI19
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of £0.20p each



ISIN: GB0007921363
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
20th July 2018		Price(s):
£0.20		Volume(s)
3770
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price

As above

e)Date of the transaction
23rd July 2018
f)Place of the transaction
Nex Growth Market

