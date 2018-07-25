SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Secured Property Developments Plc

Directors Dealing

R.A.Shane, a Director of Secured Property Developments Plc has purchased ordinary shares in the company on the dates at the prices shown below:-

20thJuly 2018 5,026 shares at 15p pence per share.

23rd July 2018 3770 shares at 20p pence per share.

This brings R.A.Shane's total holding to 583,252 share being 29.59% of the ordinary shares of the company.

Directors holdings are now 34.10% of the company.

25thJuly 2018

