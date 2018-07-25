

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) released earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $23.26 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $33.91 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.7% to $257.06 million from $301.46 million last year.



USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $23.26 Mln. vs. $33.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.93 vs. $1.36 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $257.06 Mln vs. $301.46 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 and $5.05 Full year revenue guidance: $1.17 and $1.20 Bln



