This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Diabetic neuropathy: Market overview

Diabetic neuropathy is a type of nerve damage caused by diabetes. Over time, hyperglycemia and high levels of fats can damage nerves. Neuropathy can be caused by both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, diabetic neuropathy is classified into peripheral neuropathy, proximal neuropathy, autonomic neuropathy, and focal neuropathy. The pathogenesis of diabetic neuropathy is complex and is marked by both metabolic and vascular factors including hyperglycemia, toxic adiposity, oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, activation of the polyol pathway, accumulation of advanced glycation end products, and elevation of inflammatory markers.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 60-70% of people with diabetes have diabetic neuropathy. The highest number of neuropathic problems are among the people who have had diabetes for at least 25 years. Also, diabetic nerve problems are more common in people who have problems in controlling their blood glucose levels, weight, and blood pressure."

Diabetic neuropathy: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the diabetic neuropathy market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral, topical, intramuscular, and intravenous), therapeutic modality (small molecule, peptide, biological, monoclonal antibody, cell therapy, antibody, rhIL-6, and gene therapy), targets (calcium channel, cannabinoid receptor type 2, TRPV1, and others), MoA (calcium channel blocker, cannabinoid receptor type 2 agonist, and others), geographical segmentation (US, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, Austria, Germany and others) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, planned, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, more than 46% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of diabetic neuropathy are small molecule.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

