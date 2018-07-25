Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on gene therapy for sickle-cell diseases. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period for gene therapy for sickle-cell diseases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005688/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for gene therapy for sickle-cell diseases, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Sickle-cell diseases: Market overview

Sickle-cell diseases are a group of blood disorders caused by an abnormality in the hemoglobin in red blood cells. Sickle-cell diseases are inherited from parents. The patients inherit on copy of mutated hemoglobin gene from each parent in the chromosome 11. The people with one abnormal copy of the hemoglobin gene are called carriers, and they do not show the traits of disease or develop the anemia. People with two copies of the hemoglobin gene are at high risk of developing the disease. The disease can be cured to a small extent by bone marrow cell transplantation. Sickle-cell anemia constitutes a major part of sickle-cell diseases (almost 80% of sickle-cell diseases). Sickle-cell diseases can lead to severe complications such as stroke, chronic pain, pulmonary hypertension, and osteomyelitis.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "Sickle-cell diseases are race and geography-specific indications. The disease is more common in the Sub-Saharan regions, India, and the Middle-Eastern countries compared with other parts of the world."

Gene therapy for sickle-cell diseases: Segmentation analysis

This drug pipeline analysis report segments the sickle-cell diseases market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (intravenous), therapeutic modality (gene), targets (CD34, and ß-globin), MoA (gene therapy), geographical segmentation (US and France) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, not applicable, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on MoA, around 80% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of sickle-cell diseases are gene therapy.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005688/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com