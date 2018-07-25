

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following yesterday's auction of two-year notes, the Treasury Department sold $36 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday, attracting above average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.815 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.61.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $36 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.719 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.47.



On Thursday, the Treasury Department is due to finish up this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $30 billion worth of seven-year notes.



