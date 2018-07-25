Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the polymyositis market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat polymyositis.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Polymyositis: Market overview

Polymyositis is a disease characterized by chronic muscle inflammation accompanied by muscle weakness. Polymyositis affects skeletal muscles. The symptoms of polymyositis include muscle weakness, aching or painful muscles, shortness of breath, and difficulty in swallowing and speaking, and heart arrhythmias. The symptoms of the disease can be treated with corticosteroids, immunosuppressant, drugs such as azathioprine and methotrexate, and immunoglobulins.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "Polymyositis mostly affects adults in the age group of 31-60 years and is rarely seen in people under 18 years of age. As per a data published by the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products, polymyositis affected approximately 0.4 people in 10,000 people in the EU region."

Polymyositis: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the polymyositis market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (subcutaneous, and intravenous), therapeutic modality (monoclonal antibody, fusion protein, and small molecule), targets (interleukin-6 receptor, T cells, plasmacytoid dendritic cells, and NF-kB), MoA (interleukin-6 receptor antagonist, T cells activation inhibitor, plasmacytoid dendritic cells modulator, and NF-kB inhibitor), geographical segmentation (US, and others) and recruitment status (completed, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, around 50% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of polymyositis are monoclonal antibody.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

