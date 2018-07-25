Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Jane Jarcho, Deputy Director of the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations (OCIE), will retire from the SEC at the end of August.

Ms. Jarcho has served as OCIE's Deputy Director since 2016, with responsibility for overseeing OCIE's program areas, including Investment Adviser/Investment Company (IA/IC), Broker-Dealer and Exchange, FINRA and Securities Industry Oversight, and Clearance and Settlement. Ms. Jarcho also has led the IA/IC examination program since 2013 and under her leadership, the number of IA/IC examinations increased by more than 100 percent. Ms. Jarcho also led numerous targeted high-risk examination initiatives in areas including cybersecurity, internet and robo-advisers, alternative mutual funds, share class recommendations, retirement accounts, high-yield bond funds, 12b-1 fees and distribution costs, wrap fee accounts, and supervision of individuals with disciplinary history. Additionally, Ms. Jarcho led the creation of the Private Funds Unit and has supervised the unit from its inception in 2014.

Ms. Jarcho is responsible for several significant and innovative changes in OCIE. Ms. Jarcho was instrumental in the creation and development of OCIE's electronic examination documentation and reporting system, which transitioned OCIE's paper-based records to a web-based program. As part of her efforts to increase the review of registered investment advisers, she also spearheaded projects to examine new and not recently examined investment advisers. Additionally, under Ms. Jarcho's leadership, OCIE issued an increased number of Risk Alerts to help promote compliance in the securities industry.

Ms. Jarcho has been an active member of several OCIE committees, including co-chairing the Risk and Exam Process committee for several years and participating as a member of the Technology Committee. Ms. Jarcho also served on the SEC committee drafting a Cyber Incident Playbook.

Ms. Jarcho has received several awards for her work at the SEC. Recently, she received the Labor-Management award for her work with the NTEU in OCIE's reorganization. In 2015, she and others received the SEC's Excellence in Information and Technology Award for their work on OCIE's examination reporting system. She also received awards for Supervisory Excellence and as a participant on several OCIE project teams. Additionally, in 2015, Ms. Jarcho was named to Wealth Management's "Ten to Watch" list for her role in significantly increasing the annual number of OCIE examinations.

Ms. Jarcho has spoken at numerous industry conferences and continuing education events as well as internationally in Hong Kong, Istanbul, London, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Swaziland.

Prior to joining OCIE, Ms. Jarcho had a distinguished 18-year career in the SEC's Division of Enforcement. She began her career in the Enforcement Division in the Chicago Regional Office in 1990 and held several positions, including Assistant Regional Director and Trial Counsel. She was involved in the original internet focused enforcement unit as well as in the market timing and late trading investigations. Ms. Jarcho's enforcement work covered a breadth of areas, including complex financial frauds, insider trading, offering frauds, market manipulation, broker-dealer supervision, and investment adviser and investment company violations. She joined OCIE in 2008 as an Associate Regional Director for Examinations in the Chicago Regional Office, was named head of the IA/IC examination program in 2013, and in 2018, also served as Acting Regional Director of the SEC's Chicago Regional Office.

"Jane has contributed to the Commission in countless ways, including bringing her broad experience and dedication to our National Examination Program and other OCIE initiatives that have meaningfully benefited retail investors and our markets," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "Jane's accomplishments are many and our investors will benefit from her efforts for years to come."

"Jane has been a driving force in the protection of Main Street investors," said OCIE Director Peter B. Driscoll. "Jane's passion for the SEC mission has been unparalleled and I, and many others, are so grateful to Jane for her mentorship over the years and we will miss her greatly."

Ms. Jarcho said, "It has been an honor to work at the SEC for over 28 years with so many people dedicated to protecting investors. OCIE is composed of so many diligent and hard-working public servants who work outside the spotlight and accomplish so much for the public. I will miss the people and truly meaningful work that is accomplished each day."

Ms. Jarcho has a bachelor's degree from Middlebury College and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School.