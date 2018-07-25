The "Germany Connected Vehicle Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany connected vehicle market is expected to show double-digit growth rates.

By 2020, 90% of cars are expected to be connected to the Internet, according to a report by Telefnica. This will create a broadband mobile environment for most of the drivers which has existed separate to the current interconnected world of smartphones, computers, and content providers. According to any car buyer, when it comes to technology and cars, German manufacturers always come ahead of the best.

Mercedes and Audi are creating state-of-the-art research and development facilities in Silicon Valley. BMW's new venture capital firm iVentures is among the various initiatives that are helping Germany's status quo as auto innovators gain major traction.

Through BMW's Connected Drive system, BMW owners have access to a wide variety of different programs and applications, all available using the iDrive controller and easily accessed using in-dash display. The number of compatible applications is impressive. For entertainment, drivers can listen to music using Amazon Cloud Player, audiobooks using Audible, and custom radio stations using Pandora. When stopped at a traffic light, the driver can check Twitter or Facebook messages or if it is an especially long light, the rider can also perform a Google search and browse the Internet, which enhances the in-car experience.

Currently, advanced connected cars are still considered to be luxury items. But as the technology becomes cheaper, the innovations seen in high-end German autos will trickle down to less expensive vehicles.

Key Growth Factors

Demand for a connected driving experiences is growing rapidly in this region. Major auto-makers and OEMs are working to make this a reality very soon.

Regulatory initiatives relating to safety and security will have a decisive effect on the adoption of OEM telematics all across Europe.

Threats Key Players

OEMs in Europe are facing challenges in the form of increasing costs, extended supply chains, more complex vehicles, increasing customer demands and the need for an unprecedented degree of manufacturing flexibility.

Some of the key players who are operating in the market are: Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen.



