- Product Sales of $5.5 billion -

- Diluted EPS of $1.39 per share -

- Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.91 per share -

- Revised Full Year 2018 Guidance for Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate -

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today its results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The financial results that follow represent a year-over-year comparison of the second quarter 2018 to the second quarter 2017. Total revenues were $5.6 billion in 2018 compared to $7.1 billion in 2017. Net income was $1.8 billion or $1.39 per diluted share in 2018 compared to $3.1 billion or $2.33 per diluted share in 2017. Non-GAAP net income was $2.5 billion or $1.91 per diluted share in 2018 compared to $3.4 billion or $2.56 per diluted share in 2017. Non-GAAP diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2018 benefited $0.15 from a favorable settlement of a tax examination.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Product sales 5,540 7,046 10,541 13,423 Royalty, contract and other revenues 108 95 195 223 Total revenues 5,648 7,141 10,736 13,646 Net income attributable to Gilead 1,817 3,073 3,355 5,775 Non-GAAP net income 2,494 3,372 4,452 6,321 Diluted earnings per share 1.39 2.33 2.55 4.38 Non-GAAPdiluted earnings per share 1.91 2.56 3.39 4.79

Product Sales

Total product sales for the second quarter of 2018 were $5.5 billion compared to $7.0 billion for the same period in 2017. Product sales for the second quarter of 2018 were $4.1 billion in the United States, $1.0 billion in Europe and $466 million in other locations. Product sales for the second quarter of 2017 were $5.0 billion in the United States, $1.4 billion in Europe and $665 million in other locations.

Note: Non-GAAP financial information excludes acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses, fair value adjustments of marketable equity securities and measurement period adjustments relating to the enactment of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Reform). A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided in the tables on page 8, 9 and 10.

HIV product sales (1) were $3.7 billion for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $3.2 billion for the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the continued uptake of products containing emtricitabine (FTC) and tenofovir alafenamide (TAF), which include Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg), Descovy (emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg), Genvoya (elvitegravir 150 mg/cobicistat 150 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg) and Odefsey (emtricitabine 200 mg/rilpivirine 25 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg).

were $3.7 billion for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $3.2 billion for the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the continued uptake of products containing emtricitabine (FTC) and tenofovir alafenamide (TAF), which include Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg), Descovy (emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg), Genvoya (elvitegravir 150 mg/cobicistat 150 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg) and Odefsey (emtricitabine 200 mg/rilpivirine 25 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg). Chronic hepatitis C (HCV) product sales , which consist of Epclusa (sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg), Harvoni (ledipasvir 90 mg/sofosbuvir 400 mg), Vosevi (sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg/voxilaprevir 100 mg) and Sovaldi (sofosbuvir 400 mg), were $1.0 billion for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $2.9 billion for the same period in 2017. The decline was primarily due to lower sales of Harvoni, Epclusa and Sovaldi across all major markets as a result of increased competition.

, which consist of Epclusa (sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg), Harvoni (ledipasvir 90 mg/sofosbuvir 400 mg), Vosevi (sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg/voxilaprevir 100 mg) and Sovaldi (sofosbuvir 400 mg), were $1.0 billion for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $2.9 billion for the same period in 2017. The decline was primarily due to lower sales of Harvoni, Epclusa and Sovaldi across all major markets as a result of increased competition. Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), which was launched in the United States in October 2017, generated $68 million in sales during the second quarter of 2018.

(axicabtagene ciloleucel), which was launched in the United States in October 2017, generated $68 million in sales during the second quarter of 2018. Other product sales, which include products from Gilead's chronic hepatitis B (HBV), cardiovascular, oncology and other categories inclusive of Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide), Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), Letairis (ambrisentan), Ranexa (ranolazine), Zydelig (idelalisib) and AmBisome (amphotericin B liposome for injection), were $807 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $932 million for the same period in 2017.

Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Research and development expenses (R&D) 1,192 864 2,129 1,795 Non-GAAP R&D expenses 921 812 1,735 1,701 Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) 980 897 1,977 1,747 Non-GAAP SG&A expenses 840 827 1,724 1,634

During the second quarter of 2018, compared to the same period in 2017:

R&D expenses increased primarily due to up-front collaboration expenses related to Gilead's collaboration agreement with Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., expense associated with Gilead's purchase of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Priority Review Voucher and stock-based compensation expenses associated with Gilead's acquisition of Kite Pharma, Inc. (Kite).

Non-GAAP R&D expenses increased primarily due to expense associated with Gilead's purchase of an FDA Priority Review Voucher.

SG&A expenses increased primarily due to stock-based compensation expenses associated with Gilead's acquisition of Kite and higher costs to support the growth of Gilead's business following the acquisition of Kite.

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses increased primarily due to higher costs to support the growth of Gilead's business following the acquisition of Kite.

(1) Excludes sales of Viread as Viread is primarily used for treatment of chronic hepatitis B (HBV).

Effective Tax Rate

The effective tax rate and non-GAAP effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2018 were 12.8% and 13.4% compared to 24.3% and 22.8% in the first quarter of 2018, respectively. The effective tax rate and non-GAAP effective tax rate were lower in the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to a favorable settlement of a tax examination. For the full year 2018, Gilead has revised its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be in the range of 19.0% 21.0%.

Gilead is unable to project potential measurement period adjustments during 2018 relating to Tax Reform. As a result, Gilead is unable to project an effective tax rate on a GAAP basis.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities

As of June 30, 2018, Gilead had $31.7 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $32.1 billion as of March 31, 2018. During the second quarter of 2018, Gilead generated $1.6 billion in operating cash flow, including tax-related payments of $1.5 billion, and also paid cash dividends of $740 million and utilized $450 million on stock repurchases.

Revised Full Year 2018 Guidance

Gilead revised its full year 2018 guidance, initially provided on February 6, 2018:

(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Initially Provided

February 6, 2018

Reiterated

May 1, 2018 Updated

July 25, 2018 Net Product Sales $20,000 $21,000 $20,000 $21,000 Non-GAAP Product Gross Margin 85% 87% 85% 87% R&D Expenses $3,400 $3,600 $3,400 $3,600 SG&A Expenses $3,400 $3,600 $3,400 $3,600 Effective Tax Rate 21.0% 23.0% 19.0% 21.0% Diluted EPS Impact of Acquisition-related, Up-front Collaboration, Stock-based Compensation and Other Expenses $1.41 $1.51 $1.50 $1.60

Corporate Highlights

Announced the promotion of Andrew Dickinson to Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy, with responsibility for Gilead's corporate development, alliance management, competitive intelligence and corporate strategy and planning functions. Martin Silverstein, Executive Vice President, Strategy, has decided to leave Gilead at the end of August.

Announced that Harish M. Manwani has been appointed to Gilead's Board of Directors.

Product and Pipeline Updates announced by Gilead during the Second Quarter of 2018 include:

HIV and Liver Diseases Programs

Announced that the European Commission has granted Marketing Authorization for Biktarvy for the treatment of HIV-1 infection.

Announced a research collaboration and license agreement with Hookipa Biotech AG (Hookipa) that grants Gilead exclusive rights to Hookipa's TheraT and Vaxwave arenavirus vector-based immunization technologies for HBV and HIV.

and Vaxwave arenavirus vector-based immunization technologies for HBV and HIV. Announced that the China Drug Administration (CDA) has approved Epclusa for the treatment of adults with genotype 1-6 HCV infection. The CDA also approved Epclusa in combination with ribavirin for adults with HCV and decompensated cirrhosis.

Announced that FDA has approved Truvada - in combination with safer sex practices to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 in at-risk adolescents.

- in combination with safer sex practices to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 in at-risk adolescents. Presented data at The International Liver Congress 2018, which included the announcement of: The completion of enrollment, ahead of schedule, of STELLAR-3 and STELLAR-4, two ongoing Phase 3 trials evaluating the apoptosis signal-regulating kinase 1 inhibitor selonsertib in patients with F3 and F4 stages of fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Results from a proof-of-concept study of investigational combination therapies for patients with NASH, combining selonsertib with either the Acetyl-CoA carboxylase inhibitor GS-0976 or the selective, non-steroidal Farnesoid X receptor agonist GS-9674. Based on this 12-week study, these combination therapies were well tolerated and offered additional benefits for improving NASH by reducing liver fat content, liver cell injury and fibrosis. Gilead has initiated a larger 350-patient Phase 2b study of combinations of selonsertib, GS-0976 or GS-9674 in patients with advanced fibrosis due to NASH. Results from two studies utilizing machine learning techniques which suggest that noninvasive tests perform as effectively as liver biopsy for predicting clinical outcomes in patients with advanced fibrosis due to NASH.



Oncology and Cell Therapy Programs

Announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has issued a positive opinion on Gilead's Marketing Authorization Application for Yescarta as a treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

Presented data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncologists Annual Meeting, which included the announcement of: Results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus (HPV) type 16 E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. Analyses of the ZUMA-1 study of Yescarta in adult patients with refractory large B-cell lymphoma showing that response status may predict rates of progression-free survival and that treatment responses were consistent across prior lines of therapy. An analysis of the ZUMA-3 study evaluating investigational KTE-C19 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia showed that patients experienced manageable safety and encouraging efficacy irrespective of prior blinatumomab use.

Announced new worldwide facilities to advance manufacturing of cell therapies for people with cancer and a new cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell therapies targeting patient-specific tumor neoantigens.

Inflammation Programs

Announced that the randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 EQUATOR study of filgotinib, an investigational, selective JAK1 inhibitor, in 131 adults with moderate to severe psoriatic arthritis, achieved its primary endpoint of improvement in the signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis at week 16, as assessed by the American College of Rheumatology 20 percent improvement score.

Announced that an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) conducted a planned interim futility analysis of the filgotinib Phase 2b/3 ulcerative colitis study, SELECTION, after 350 patients completed the induction period in the Phase 2b portion of the study. The DMC recommended that the study proceed into Phase 3 as planned at both the 100 mg and 200 mg once daily dose level in biologic-experienced and biologic-naïve patients.

Announced a scientific collaboration with Verily Life Sciences LLC (Verily), an Alphabet company, using Verily's Immunoscape platform to identify and better understand the immunological basis of three common and serious inflammatory diseases: rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and lupus-related diseases.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The information presented in this document has been prepared by Gilead in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), unless otherwise noted as non-GAAP. Management believes non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with Gilead's GAAP financial information, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of Gilead's operating results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures may be defined and calculated differently by other companies in the same industry. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided in the tables on pages 8, 9 and 10.

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues: Product sales 5,540 7,046 10,541 13,423 Royalty, contract and other revenues 108 95 195 223 Total revenues 5,648 7,141 10,736 13,646 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 1,196 1,126 2,197 2,083 Research and development expenses 1,192 864 2,129 1,795 Selling, general and administrative expenses 980 897 1,977 1,747 Total costs and expenses 3,368 2,887 6,303 5,625 Income from operations 2,280 4,254 4,433 8,021 Interest expense (266 (269 (556 (530 Other income (expense), net 72 130 242 241 Income before provision for income taxes 2,086 4,115 4,119 7,732 Provision for income taxes 267 1,046 761 1,964 Net income 1,819 3,069 3,358 5,768 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 2 (4 3 (7 Net income attributable to Gilead 1,817 3,073 3,355 5,775 Net income per share attributable to Gilead common stockholders basic 1.40 2.35 2.58 4.42 Shares used in per share calculation basic 1,298 1,307 1,302 1,307 Net income per share attributable to Gilead common stockholders diluted 1.39 2.33 2.55 4.38 Shares used in per share calculation diluted 1,308 1,317 1,314 1,319 Cash dividends declared per share 0.57 0.52 1.14 1.04

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited) (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cost of goods sold reconciliation: GAAP cost of goods sold 1,196 1,126 2,197 2,083 Acquisition-related amortization of purchased intangibles (300 (210 (601 (420 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) (21 (4 (34 (8 Other(2) (20 (20 Non-GAAP cost of goods sold 875 892 1,562 1,635 Product gross margin reconciliation: GAAP product gross margin 78.4 84.0 79.2 84.5 Acquisition-related amortization of purchased intangibles 5.4 3.0 5.7 3.1 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) 0.4 0.3 Other(2) 0.3 0.1 Non-GAAP product gross margin(4) 84.2 87.3 85.2 87.8 Research and development expenses reconciliation: GAAP research and development expenses 1,192 864 2,129 1,795 Up-front collaboration expenses (160 (160 Acquisition-related other costs (9 (25 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) (102 (47 (205 (89 Other(2) (5 (4 (5 Non-GAAP research and development expenses 921 812 1,735 1,701 Selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation: GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses 980 897 1,977 1,747 Acquisition-related other costs (9 (15 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) (129 (51 (233 (94 Other(2) (2 (19 (5 (19 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses 840 827 1,724 1,634 Operating margin reconciliation: GAAP operating margin 40.4 59.6 41.3 58.8 Up-front collaboration expenses 2.8 1.5 Acquisition-related amortization of purchased intangibles 5.3 2.9 5.6 3.1 Acquisition-related other costs 0.3 0.4 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) 4.5 1.4 4.4 1.4 Other(2) 0.6 0.1 0.3 Non-GAAP operating margin(4) 53.3 64.6 53.2 63.6 Other income (expense), net reconciliation: GAAP other income (expense), net 72 130 242 241 Unrealized losses from marketable equity securities(3) 64 19 Non-GAAP other income (expense), net 136 130 261 241

Notes: (1) Stock-based compensation expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 include $141 million and $260 million associated with Gilead's acquisition of Kite, respectively (2) Amounts represent restructuring, contingent consideration and/or other individually insignificant amounts (3) Amounts represent fair value adjustments of marketable equity securities recorded in Other income (expense), net, on Gilead's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income as a result of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-01 "Financial Instruments Overall: Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities" in 2018 (4) Amounts may not sum due to rounding

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued) (unaudited) (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Effective tax rate reconciliation: GAAP effective tax rate 12.8 25.4 18.5 25.4 Up-front collaboration expenses 0.7 0.1 Acquisition-related amortization of purchased intangibles (0.8 (1.1 (1.5 (1.1 Acquisition-related other costs 0.1 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) 0.7 0.5 0.5 0.5 Unrealized losses from marketable equity securities(3) (0.4 (0.1 Tax Reform adjustments 0.5 0.2 Other(2) (0.1 (0.1 Non-GAAP effective tax rate(4) 13.4 24.7 17.8 24.7 Net income attributable to Gilead reconciliation: GAAP net income attributable to Gilead 1,817 3,073 3,355 5,775 Up-front collaboration expenses 125 125 Acquisition-related amortization of purchased intangibles 281 202 562 404 Acquisition-related other costs 14 32 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) 202 61 362 106 Unrealized losses from marketable equity securities(3) 63 18 Tax Reform adjustments (10 (10 Other(2) 2 36 8 36 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Gilead 2,494 3,372 4,452 6,321 Diluted earnings per share reconciliation: GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.39 2.33 2.55 4.38 Up-front collaboration expenses 0.10 0.10 Acquisition-related amortization of purchased intangibles 0.21 0.15 0.43 0.31 Acquisition-related other costs 0.01 0.02 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) 0.15 0.05 0.28 0.08 Unrealized losses from marketable equity securities(3) 0.05 0.01 Tax Reform adjustments (0.01 (0.01 Other(2) 0.03 0.01 0.03 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(4) 1.91 2.56 3.39 4.79 Non-GAAP adjustment summary: Cost of goods sold adjustments 321 234 635 448 Research and development expenses adjustments 271 52 394 94 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments 140 70 253 113 Other income (expense), net adjustment 64 19 Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax 796 356 1,301 655 Income tax effect (109 (57 (194 (109 Tax Reform adjustments (10 (10 Total non-GAAP adjustments after tax 677 299 1,097 546

Notes: (1) Stock-based compensation expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 include $141 million and $260 million associated with Gilead's acquisition of Kite, respectively (2) Amounts represent restructuring, contingent consideration and/or other individually insignificant amounts (3) Amounts represent fair value adjustments of marketable equity securities recorded in Other income (expense), net, on Gilead's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income as a result of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-01 "Financial Instruments Overall: Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities" in 2018 (4) Amounts may not sum due to rounding

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE (unaudited) (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Initially Provided

February 6, 2018

Reiterated

May 1, 2018 Updated

July 25, 2018 Projected product gross margin GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected product gross margin 78% 80% 78% 80% Acquisition-related expenses 7% 7% 7% 7% Non-GAAP projected product gross margin(1) 85% 87% 85% 87% Projected research and development expenses GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected research and development expenses $3,785 $4,050 $3,965 $4,260 Stock-based compensation expenses(2) (315) (350) (365) (400) Acquisition-related expenses up-front collaboration expenses (70) (100) (200) (260) Non-GAAP projected research and development expenses $3,400 $3,600 $3,400 $3,600 Projected selling, general and administrative expenses GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected selling, general and administrative expenses $3,865 $4,110 $3,835 $4,080 Stock-based compensation expenses(2) (425) (450) (395) (420) Acquisition-related other costs (40) (60) (40) (60) Non-GAAP projected selling, general and administrative expenses $3,400 $3,600 $3,400 $3,600 Projected diluted EPS impact of acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses(3) Stock-based compensation expenses(2) $0.50 $0.56 $0.50 $0.54 Acquisition-related expenses up-front collaboration expenses $0.91 $0.95 $1.00 $1.06 Projected diluted EPS impact of acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses(3) $1.41 $1.51 $1.50 $1.60

Notes: (1) Stock-based compensation expenses have a less than one percent impact on non-GAAP projected product gross margin (2) Includes stock-based compensation expenses associated with Gilead's acquisition of Kite (3) Excludes fair value adjustments of marketable equity securities, as Gilead is unable to project future fair value adjustments, and measurement period adjustments during 2018 relating to Tax Reform. Gilead is unable to project an effective tax rate on a GAAP basis

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions) June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 31,656 36,694 Accounts receivable, net 3,541 3,851 Inventories 859 801 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,659 3,295 Intangible assets, net 16,496 17,100 Goodwill 4,124 4,159 Other assets 5,020 4,383 Total assets 65,355 70,283 Current liabilities 10,912 11,635 Long-term liabilities 32,709 38,147 Stockholders' equity(1) 21,734 20,501 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 65,355 70,283

Note: (1) As of June 30, 2018, there were 1,296 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. PRODUCT SALES SUMMARY (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Atripla U.S. 274 334 502 650 Atripla Europe 39 86 90 180 Atripla Other International 36 55 71 97 349 475 663 927 Biktarvy U.S. 183 218 Biktarvy Europe 2 2 Biktarvy Other International 185 220 Complera Eviplera U.S. 82 112 149 224 Complera Eviplera Europe 103 127 212 252 Complera Eviplera Other International 14 15 28 31 199 254 389 507 Descovy U.S. 311 232 585 441 Descovy Europe 78 47 153 84 Descovy Other International 14 7 26 12 403 286 764 537 Genvoya U.S. 904 710 1,757 1,379 Genvoya Europe 207 125 393 212 Genvoya Other International 49 22 92 35 1,160 857 2,242 1,626 Odefsey U.S. 303 230 582 433 Odefsey Europe 77 27 135 50 Odefsey Other International 5 1 10 2 385 258 727 485 Stribild U.S. 144 225 277 451 Stribild Europe 34 54 63 121 Stribild Other International 9 14 21 30 187 293 361 602 Truvada U.S. 649 567 1,156 1,031 Truvada Europe 86 184 183 373 Truvada Other International 30 61 78 122 765 812 1,417 1,526 Other HIV(1) U.S. 11 7 20 21 Other HIV(1) Europe 3 2 4 3 Other HIV(1) Other International 5 2 8 2 19 11 32 26 Revenue share Symtuza Europe(2) 13 20 Total HIV U.S. 2,861 2,417 5,246 4,630 Total HIV Europe 642 652 1,255 1,275 Total HIV Other International 162 177 334 331 3,665 3,246 6,835 6,236

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. PRODUCT SALES SUMMARY (Continued) (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 AmBisome U.S. 14 8 31 17 AmBisome Europe 55 50 111 102 AmBisome Other International 34 34 68 65 103 92 210 184 Epclusa U.S. 239 864 508 1,599 Epclusa Europe 168 248 366 386 Epclusa Other International 93 59 162 78 500 1,171 1,036 2,063 Harvoni U.S. 230 984 464 1,910 Harvoni Europe 22 230 78 473 Harvoni Other International 79 168 137 370 331 1,382 679 2,753 Letairis U.S. 244 230 448 441 Ranexa U.S. 208 200 403 353 Vemlidy U.S. 59 21 106 32 Vemlidy Europe 3 1 6 1 Vemlidy Other International 14 22 76 22 134 33 Viread U.S. 16 141 23 258 Viread Europe 32 76 62 147 Viread Other International 34 83 94 155 82 300 179 560 Vosevi U.S. 86 172 Vosevi Europe 20 36 Vosevi Other International 3 8 109 216 Yescarta U.S. 68 108 Zydelig U.S. 17 19 31 34 Zydelig Europe 22 16 40 35 Zydelig Other International 1 1 39 35 72 70 Other(3) U.S. 27 98 56 158 Other(3) - Europe 41 126 56 246 Other(3) Other International 47 144 109 326 115 368 221 730 Total product sales U.S. 4,069 4,982 7,596 9,432 Total product sales Europe 1,005 1,399 2,010 2,665 Total product sales Other International 466 665 935 1,326 5,540 7,046 10,541 13,423

Notes: (1) Includes Emtriva and Tybost (2) Represents Gilead's revenue from cobicistat (C), FTC and TAF in Symtuza (darunavir/C/FTC/TAF), a fixed dose combination product commercialized by Janssen (3) Includes Cayston, Hepsera and Sovaldi

