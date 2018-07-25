Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.: ETHAN ALLEN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 RESULTS

DANBURY, CT - July 25, 2018 - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ("Ethan Allen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ETH) today reported operating results for the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. Please refer to the accompanying financial statements and reconciliation to non-GAAP measures discussed below.

Fiscal 2018 fourth quarter compared to fiscal 2017 fourth quarter:

Consolidated net sales of $205.6 million increased 5.5%

GAAP Operating margin of 7.7% compared to 9.5% and adjusted operating margin of 7.9% compared to 9.5%

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.42 compared to $0.42 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.43 compared to $0.42

Repurchased $22.0 million of the Company's shares

Paid $5.2 million in dividends

Full Fiscal Year 2018 compared to prior fiscal year:

Consolidated net sales of $766.8 million increased 0.4%

GAAP Operating margin of 6.4% compared to 7.6% and adjusted operating margin of 6.5% compared to 8.5%

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.32 compared to $1.29 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.35 compared to $1.45

Generated $42.5 million of cash from operating activities

Paid $29.5 million in dividends, a 47.3% increase

Repurchased $22.0 million of the Company's shares

"Fiscal 2018 has been a year of major changes and improvements," said Farooq Kathwari, Chairman and CEO. "We strengthened our leadership in our vertically integrated business, undertook major product innovation, continued our retail transformation, and increased our spend in advertising, which reduced our EPS by about $0.09 over the third and fourth quarters. We made infrastructure and technology investments to provide operational excellence and an expanded digital presence, enabling us to integrate personal services with technology-all under the umbrella of a socially responsible approach to business."

Mr. Kathwari continued: "During the fiscal year we were pleased to be an awardee of the GSA contract; however, our gross margins were under pressure due to new products for this contract and the short time to deliver. In addition, raw material costs increased during the year, further impacting our gross margins. Fortunately, these disruptions stabilized during the fourth quarter. We ended the fiscal year with our backlogs well positioned, with the wholesale backlog increasing 19.3% compared to the prior year end and retail division backlog decreasing by 2.3% due to improvements in shipments. We are pleased with both our increase in sales and our earnings in the fourth quarter. Although our retail division written orders were lower in the fourth quarter, we believe we are well positioned to grow our sales and earnings as we move forward."

FISCAL 2018 FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Consolidated

Net sales were $205.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $194.9 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of 5.5%.

Gross profit was $111.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $108.4 million in the comparable prior year period. Consolidated gross margin for the quarter was 54.1% compared to 55.6%. Retail sales as a percent of total consolidated sales was 75.9% for the quarter compared to 78.6% in the prior year quarter, decreasing our consolidated gross margin due to this reduced percentage.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were $95.2 million or 46.3% of sales compared to $89.8 million or 46.1% of sales in the comparable prior year period. This was primarily due to an increase in advertising costs.

Operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $15.9 million or 7.7% of sales compared to $18.6 million or 9.5% of sales in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $16.2 million or 7.9% of sales compared to $18.6 million or 9.5% of sales in the comparable prior year period. The primary causes for the change in operating income was the increase in operating expenses. (See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP presentation)

Income taxes were $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and $6.7 million in the comparable prior year period. The effective rate this quarter was 29.0% compared to 36.3%. The effective tax rate for the quarter was lower due to the 2017 tax act.

Net income was $11.5 million or $0.42 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and $11.7 million or $0.42 per diluted share in the prior year comparable period. Adjusted net income was $11.6 million or $0.43 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and $11.6 million or $0.42 per diluted share in the prior year comparable period. (See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP presentation)

Retail Segment

Net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were $156.0 million compared to $153.2 million in the prior year comparable period, an increase of 1.9% compared to the prior year. Comparative net sales were $153.9 million compared to $150.5 million in the prior year period. Comparable design centers are those which have been operating for at least 15 months, including relocated design centers provided the original and relocated design center location had been operating for at least 15 months on a combined basis.

Total written orders for the retail division for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 were down 10.8% compared to the same prior year period, and comparable Design Center written orders were down 11.4% over the same period.

Operating income was $4.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, a decline of $0.8 million from $5.3 million over the same prior year period.

Wholesale Segment

Net sales of $127.3 million compared to $114.3 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 11.4%. The increase in sales is primarily due to increased shipments to the GSA and our international independent retailers.

Operating income of $11.5 million compared to $13.1 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was largely due to the increase in current period operating expenses, primarily advertising, partly offset by increased sales volume.

FISCAL 2018 YEAR-TO-DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS :

Net sales for the year ended June 30, 2018 were $766.8 million, an increase of 0.4% compared to $763.4 million.

Gross profit was $416.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2018 compared to $419.7 million. Consolidated gross margin year-to-date was 54.2% compared to 55.0%. Adjusted gross margin was 54.2% compared to 55.8% in the prior year period. Retail sales as a percent of total consolidated sales was 76.6% year-to-date compared to 79.1% in the prior year period, decreasing our consolidated gross margin due to mix. (See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP presentation).

Operating expenses for the year ended June 30, 2018 were $367.1 million or 47.9% of sales compared to $361.8 million or 47.4% of sales in the comparable prior year period.

Operating income for the year ended June 30, 2018 was $48.9 million or 6.4% of sales compared to $58.0 million or 7.6% of sales in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted operating margin of 6.5% compared to 8.5% in the prior year. Adjusted operating income for the year ended June 30, 2018 was $50.1 million compared to $65.0 million for the prior year. (See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP presentation)

Income taxes year-to-date totaled $12.7 million compared to $20.8 million. Our effective tax rate was 25.9% in the period compared to 36.5%. The effective tax rate for the current year-to-date period was lower due to the 2017 tax act.

Net income of $36.4 million compared to $36.2 million, and excluding special items, adjusted net income was $37.3 million for the current year and $40.6 million in the prior year. Earnings per diluted share of $1.32 compared to $1.29, and excluding special items, adjusted EPS of $1.35 compared to $1.45. (See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP presentation)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total debt of $1.7 million decreased $12.7 million from June 30, 2017 primarily due to a $13.3 million early payoff of our term loan, reducing borrowings under our credit facility to zero.

Total cash and cash equivalents of $22.4 million decreased $42.7 million from June 30, 2017, reflecting extinguishment of $14.5 million of debt, paying out $29.5 million in dividends and repurchasing $22.0 million of the Company's shares.

Inventories of $163.0 million increased by $13.5 million from June 30, 2017, to support the order backlog and an expanded stocking program.

Capital expenditures were $18.8 million fiscal year to date at June 30, 2018 compared to $18.3 million for the same prior year period. Expenditures were primarily at retail design centers.

Dividends and share repurchases; During the year to date period ended June 30, 2018, we paid $29.5 million of dividends, a 47.3% increase over the prior fiscal year. This included a special dividend of $0.31 per share paid in January 2018. We also paid $22.0 million for share repurchases, all during the fourth fiscal quarter.

Analyst Conference Call

Ethan Allen will conduct an analyst conference call at 5:00 PM (Eastern) on Wednesday, July 25 to discuss its financial results and business initiatives. The live webcast is accessible via the Company's website at http://ethanallen.com/investors. To participate in the call, dial 844-822-0103 (or 614-999-9166 for international callers) and provide conference ID# 50728595. An archived recording of the call will be made available for at least 60-days on the Company's website.

About Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing plants and one sawmill in the United States plus one plant each in Mexico and Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit ethanallen.com.



Investor Relations Contact

Corey Whitely

Executive Vice President, Administration

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

IR@ethanallen.com

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release is intended to supplement, rather than to supersede, the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In this press release we have included financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: "adjusted operating expenses", "adjusted operating income", "adjusted operating margin", "adjusted net income", "adjusted earnings per share", and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (collectively "non-GAAP financial measures"). We compute these non-GAAP financial measures by adjusting the GAAP measures to remove the impact of certain recurring and non-recurring charges and gains and the tax effect of these adjustments. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company in this press release may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures, including similarly titled measures, used by other companies. A reconciliation of these financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure reported in accordance with GAAP is also provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release and any related webcasts, conference calls and other related discussions should also be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2017 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which represent our management's beliefs and assumptions concerning future events based on information currently available to us relating to our future results. Such forward-looking statements are identified in this press release and any related webcasts, conference calls and other related discussions or documents incorporated herein by reference by use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "will", "may", "continue", "project", "target", "outlook", "forecast", "guidance", and similar expressions and the negatives of such forward-looking words. These forward-looking statements are subject to management decisions and various assumptions about future events, and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: competition from overseas manufacturers and domestic retailers; our anticipating or responding to changes in consumer tastes and trends in a timely manner; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand, marketing and advertising efforts and pricing strategies; changes in global and local economic conditions that may adversely affect consumer demand and spending, our manufacturing operations or sources of merchandise and international operations; changes in U.S. policy related to imported merchandise; an economic downturn; our limited number of manufacturing and logistics sites; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials; environmental, health and safety requirements; product safety concerns; disruption to our technology infrastructure (including cyber-attacks); increasing labor costs, competitive labor markets and our continued ability to retain high-quality personnel and risks of work stoppages; loss of key personnel; our ability to obtain sufficient external funding to finance our operations and growth; access to consumer credit; the effect of operating losses on our ability to pay cash dividends; our ability to locate new design center sites and/or negotiate favorable lease terms for additional design centers or for the expansion of existing design centers; the effects of terrorist attacks or conflicts or wars involving the United States or its allies or trading partners; and those matters discussed in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2017, and elsewhere in this press release and our SEC filings. Accordingly, actual circumstances and results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

Given the risks and uncertainties surrounding forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Selected Financial Information Unaudited (in millions) Selected Consolidated Financial Data: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 06/30/18 06/30/17 06/30/18 06/30/17 Net sales $205.6 $194.9 $766.8 $763.4 Gross margin 54.1% 55.6% 54.2% 55.0% Adjusted gross margin * 54.1% 55.6% 54.2% 55.8% Operating margin 7.7% 9.5% 6.4% 7.6% Adjusted operating margin * 7.9% 9.5% 6.5% 8.5% Net income $11.5 $11.7 $36.4 $36.2 Adjusted net income * $11.6 $11.6 $37.3 $40.6 Operating cash flow $7.4 $24.9 $42.5 $78.6 Capital expenditures $9.7 $3.2 $18.8 $18.3 Company stock repurchases (trade date) $22.0 $6.9 $22.0 $10.2 EBITDA $21.0 $23.6 $68.8 $77.8 EBITDA as % of net sales 10.2% 12.1% 9.0% 10.2% Adjusted EBITDA * $21.2 $23.6 $70.2 $84.9 Adjusted EBITDA as % of net sales * 10.3% 12.1% 9.2% 11.1% Selected Financial Data by Business Segment: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Retail 06/30/18 06/30/17 06/30/18 06/30/17 Net sales $156.0 $153.2 $587.5 $603.7 Operating margin 2.9% 3.5% (0.3%) 0.2% Adjusted operating margin * 3.1% 3.5% (0.3%) 1.3% Wholesale Net sales $127.3 $114.3 $475.7 $453.3 Operating margin 9.1% 11.5% 10.2% 11.8% Adjusted operating margin * 9.1% 11.5% 10.4% 12.3%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 06/30/18 06/30/17 06/30/18 06/30/17 Net sales $205,582 $194,925 $766,784 $763,385 Cost of sales 94,440 86,528 350,820 343,662 Gross profit 111,142 108,397 415,964 419,723 Selling, general and administrative expenses 95,235 89,798 367,097 361,773 Operating income 15,907 18,599 48,867 57,950 Interest and other income 302 20 525 268 Interest expense 53 274 325 1,223 Income before income taxes 16,156 18,345 49,067 56,995 Income tax expense 4,678 6,662 12,696 20,801 Net income $11,478 $11,683 $36,371 $36,194 Basic earnings per common share: Net income per basic share $0.43 $0.42 $1.33 $1.31 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 26,878 27,633 27,321 27,679 Diluted earnings per common share: Net income per diluted share $0.42 $0.42 $1.32 $1.29 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 27,323 27,938 27,625 27,958 Comprehensive income: Net income $11,478 $11,683 $36,371 $36,194 Other comprehensive income Currency translation adjustment (1,969) 928 (2,040) 715 Other (12) 6 (51) (14) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax (1,981) 934 (2,091) 701 Comprehensive income $9,497 $12,617 $34,280 $36,895

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (in thousands) June 30, June 30, Assets 2018 2017 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $22,363 $57,701 Accounts receivable, net 12,364 12,293 Inventories 163,012 149,483 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 16,686 23,621 Total current assets 214,425 243,098 Property, plant and equipment, net 267,903 270,198 Intangible assets, net 45,128 45,128 Restricted cash and investments 0 7,330 Other assets 2,977 2,468 Total Assets $530,433 $568,222 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt 584 2,731 Customer deposits 61,248 62,960 Accounts payable 18,768 16,961 Accrued expenses & other current liabilities 40,660 43,793 Total current liabilities 121,260 126,445 Long-term debt 1,096 11,608 Other long-term liabilities 24,207 29,273 Total liabilities 146,563 167,326 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 490 490 Additional paid-in-capital 376,950 377,550 Less: Treasury stock (656,551) (635,179) Retained earnings 669,013 661,976 Accumulated other comprehensive income (6,171) (4,131) Total Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shareholders' equity 383,731 400,706 Noncontrolling interests 139 190 Total shareholders' equity 383,870 400,896 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $530,433 $568,222

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Design Center Activity Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Unaudited Company Independent Owned Total Balance at beginning of period 160 147 307 Additions (includes Relocations) (1) 0 1 1 Closings (includes Relocations) (1) (10) (2) (12) Transfers (2) 2 0 Balance at end of period 148 148 296 United States 44 142 186 International 104 6 110 (1) Relocations in additions & closing 0 1 1

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. GAAP Reconciliation Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 Unaudited (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Income / Earnings Per Share Net income $11,478 $11,683 $36,371 $36,194 Adjustments net of related tax effects * 169 0 935 4,451 Normalized income tax effects * 0 (34) 0 (2) Adjusted net income $11,647 $11,649 $37,306 $40,643 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 27,323 27,938 27,625 27,958 Earnings per diluted share $0.42 $0.42 $1.32 $1.29 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $0.43 $0.42 $1.35 $1.45 Consolidated Gross Profit / Gross Margin Gross profit $111,142 $108,397 $415,964 $419,723 Add: adjustments * 0 0 0 6,394 Adjusted gross profit * $111,142 $108,397 $415,964 $426,117 Net sales $205,582 $194,925 $766,784 $763,385 Gross margin 54.1% 55.6% 54.2% 55.0% Adjusted gross margin * 54.1% 55.6% 54.2% 55.8% Consolidated Operating Income / Operating Margin Operating income $15,907 $18,599 $48,867 $57,950 Add: adjustments * 243 0 1,278 7,010 Adjusted operating income * $16,150 $18,599 $50,145 $64,960 Net sales $205,582 $194,925 $766,784 $763,385 Operating margin 7.7% 9.5% 6.4% 7.6% Adjusted operating margin * 7.9% 9.5% 6.5% 8.5% Wholesale Operating Income / Operating Margin Wholesale operating income $11,542 $13,106 $48,499 $53,505 Add: adjustments * 0 0 1,035 2,241 Adjusted wholesale operating income * $11,542 $13,106 $49,534 $55,746 Wholesale net sales $127,258 $114,250 $475,731 $453,326 Wholesale operating margin 9.1% 11.5% 10.2% 11.8% Adjusted wholesale operating margin * 9.1% 11.5% 10.4% 12.3% Retail Operating Income / Operating Margin Retail operating income $4,566 $5,347 ($1,738) $1,198 Add: adjustments * 243 0 243 6,541 Adjusted retail operating income * $4,809 $5,347 ($1,495) $7,739 Retail net sales $156,033 $153,182 $587,502 $603,677 Retail operating margin 2.9% 3.5% (0.3%) 0.2% Adjusted retail operating margin * 3.1% 3.5% (0.3%) 1.3%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. GAAP Reconciliation Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 Unaudited (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 EBITDA Net income $11,478 $11,683 $36,371 $36,194 Add: interest expense, net (36) 128 (82) 732 income tax expense 4,678 6,662 12,696 20,801 depreciation and amortization 4,876 5,092 19,831 20,115 EBITDA $20,996 $23,565 $68,816 $77,842 Net sales $205,582 $194,925 $766,784 $763,385 EBITDA as % of net sales 10.2% 12.1% 9.0% 10.2% EBITDA $20,996 $23,565 $68,816 $77,842 Add: adjustments * 243 0 1,345 7,010 Adjusted EBITDA $21,239 $23,565 $70,161 $84,852 Net sales $205,582 $194,925 $766,784 $763,385 Adjusted EBITDA as % of net sales 10.3% 12.1% 9.2% 11.1% * Adjustments consist of the following: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Adjustments net of related income tax effects: Real estate losses $0 $0 $0 $616 Inventory write-down 0 0 0 6,394 Organizational changes and other exit costs 0 0 535 0 Contingent legal claim 0 0 500 0 Retail asset purchase costs 243 0 243 0 Adjustments to operating income 243 0 1,278 7,010 Early debt extinguishment 0 0 67 0 Adjustments to EBITDA 243 0 1,345 7,010 Related tax effects (74) 0 (410) (2,559) Adjustments net of related income tax effects $169 $0 $935 $4,451 Related tax effects are calculated using a normalized tax rate of 30.5% in the current fiscal year and 36.5% in the prior fiscal year





