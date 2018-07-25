

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $5.11 billion, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $3.89 billion, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.0% to $13.23 billion from $9.32 billion last year.



Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $5.11 Bln. vs. $3.89 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.74 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q2): $13.23 Bln vs. $9.32 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX