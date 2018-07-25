

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.2 billion, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $0.9 billion, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Qualcomm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.5 billion or $1.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $5.6 billion from $5.4 billion last year.



Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.5 Bln. vs. $1.2 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.01 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $5.6 Bln vs. $5.4 Bln last year.



