

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $122.74 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $97.66 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, F5 Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $150.15 million or $2.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $542.20 million from $517.84 million last year.



F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $150.15 Mln. vs. $130.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.44 vs. $2.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.39 -Revenue (Q3): $542.20 Mln vs. $517.84 Mln last year.



