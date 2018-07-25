

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Legg Mason Inc. (LM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $66.1 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $50.9 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $747.9 million from $793.8 million last year.



Legg Mason Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $66.1 Mln. vs. $50.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q1): $747.9 Mln vs. $793.8 Mln last year.



