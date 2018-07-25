

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.07 billion, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $2.05 billion, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $38.92 billion from $39.85 billion last year.



Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.10 Bln. vs. $2.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q2): $38.92 Bln vs. $39.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX