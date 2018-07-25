

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.33 billion, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $2.06 billion, or $0.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.79 billion or $1.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $5.24 billion from $4.56 billion last year.



Visa Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q3): $5.24 Bln vs. $4.56 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX