

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $556 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $546 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $588 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $3.30 billion from $3.11 billion last year.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $588 Mln. vs. $577 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.74 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q2): $3.30 Bln vs. $3.11 Bln last year.



